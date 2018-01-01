Continuous Learning
Books
Bill Gates's Top 5 Books to Read and Gift This Year
The Microsoft founder's 2018 book roundup covers everything from meditation to autonomous weapons.
More From This Topic
Time Management
10 Ways to Improve Yourself in 10 Minutes or Less
Even a slow reader could get through the next four or five pages of the book they're reading in 10 minutes.
Coding
Sharpen Your Company's Competitive Edge by Hiring the Most Motivated Tech Talent
Somebody who changes their life by putting themselves through a coding boot camp is likely just the sort of person you want on your team.
Continuous Learning
12 Books for Goal-Oriented Entrepreneurs
People have been writing about overcoming our inner inertia for a long time.
Personal Development
Getting Stronger Is All About Strengthening Your Weaknesses
Just taking a realistic personal inventory of your strengths and weaknesses is a big step in the right direction.
Project Grow
This Is How to Boost Employee Retention With Lifelong Learning
Wondering how to decrease turnover and increase competence at the same time? Open your (metaphorical) textbooks.
Continuous Learning
Learning a New Language Rejuvenated My Business
Sure, it's nice to talk in another language but the real benefit is the hard work your brain does learning it.
9/11
I Survived 9/11 but My Business Didn't. This Is What I Learned From Rebuilding.
When something is too big to overcome, start over.
Success
3 Traits Vital to Success
The foundation of success is what you do every day.
Project Grow
15 Traits That Set Influential People Apart
Influential leaders spark change for the better.
Life Lessons
6 Life Lessons the World's Most Successful Business People Have Learned That You Still Don't Get
If you want to make it you need to start by changing your mindset.