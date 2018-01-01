Continuous Learning

10 Ways to Improve Yourself in 10 Minutes or Less
Time Management

10 Ways to Improve Yourself in 10 Minutes or Less

Even a slow reader could get through the next four or five pages of the book they're reading in 10 minutes.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Sharpen Your Company's Competitive Edge by Hiring the Most Motivated Tech Talent
Coding

Sharpen Your Company's Competitive Edge by Hiring the Most Motivated Tech Talent

Somebody who changes their life by putting themselves through a coding boot camp is likely just the sort of person you want on your team.
Michael Choi | 5 min read
12 Books for Goal-Oriented Entrepreneurs
Continuous Learning

12 Books for Goal-Oriented Entrepreneurs

People have been writing about overcoming our inner inertia for a long time.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Getting Stronger Is All About Strengthening Your Weaknesses
Personal Development

Getting Stronger Is All About Strengthening Your Weaknesses

Just taking a realistic personal inventory of your strengths and weaknesses is a big step in the right direction.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
This Is How to Boost Employee Retention With Lifelong Learning
Project Grow

This Is How to Boost Employee Retention With Lifelong Learning

Wondering how to decrease turnover and increase competence at the same time? Open your (metaphorical) textbooks.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
Learning a New Language Rejuvenated My Business
Continuous Learning

Learning a New Language Rejuvenated My Business

Sure, it's nice to talk in another language but the real benefit is the hard work your brain does learning it.
Dan Dowling | 5 min read
I Survived 9/11 but My Business Didn't. This Is What I Learned From Rebuilding.
9/11

I Survived 9/11 but My Business Didn't. This Is What I Learned From Rebuilding.

When something is too big to overcome, start over.
Greg Carafello | 5 min read
3 Traits Vital to Success
Success

3 Traits Vital to Success

The foundation of success is what you do every day.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
15 Traits That Set Influential People Apart
Project Grow

15 Traits That Set Influential People Apart

Influential leaders spark change for the better.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
6 Life Lessons the World's Most Successful Business People Have Learned That You Still Don't Get
Life Lessons

6 Life Lessons the World's Most Successful Business People Have Learned That You Still Don't Get

If you want to make it you need to start by changing your mindset.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
