Mark Sephton

Mark Sephton

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Mentor and Business Coach
Mark Sephton is an international mentor to entrepreneurs, an acclaimed radio and TV show host, and a top selling author. His 2014 debut book Inside Job was met with immediate praise in business communities across the globe resulting in the release of his second and most recent book Plot Twist. Mark’s love for entrepreneurship is demonstrated by his TV show One More Round on the Direct Sales TV Network Via Apple TV. When not on the big screen, Mark is a regular contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine and a speaker for corporate events, entrepreneurship summits,
and major conferences worldwide.

More From Mark Sephton

How You Can Execute Self-Discipline As You Work On Your Purpose, Project, Or Business
Productivity

How You Can Execute Self-Discipline As You Work On Your Purpose, Project, Or Business

We never will make a meaningful impact or connection, unless we first give people what they want, and then educate them about what they need.
5 min read
How To Create A Personal Revolution
Growth Strategies

How To Create A Personal Revolution

As a human being, we are designed to achieve incredible things. It's the pursuit of your desire that will get you there.
3 min read
Here's What It Takes To Write A (Great) Book
Books

Here's What It Takes To Write A (Great) Book

Before wasting even a second writing a single word, really get clear on the purpose of your book.
6 min read
Four Tips To Make Better Decisions In 2017
Growth Strategies

Four Tips To Make Better Decisions In 2017

Making sound decisions helps us navigate through life with more confidence, while also reducing the pain of having to deal with mistakes.
5 min read
How To Transition Better To The Work Routine After A Vacation
Productivity

How To Transition Better To The Work Routine After A Vacation

Mark Sephton writes on ways to better handle that transition from vacation mode to getting back into the hustle.
3 min read
Breaks Lead To Breakthroughs
Productivity

Breaks Lead To Breakthroughs

It's important to remember that, sometimes, to get ahead, we have to stop and take time to refuel.
4 min read
Eight Ways Entrepreneurs Can Master Negative Internal Dialogue
Personal Improvement

Eight Ways Entrepreneurs Can Master Negative Internal Dialogue

Start adopting some of the practical steps and take back the power of your own mind.
9 min read
Four Ways To Hold Yourself Accountable For Success
Personal Improvement

Four Ways To Hold Yourself Accountable For Success

Here are four ways to take responsibility for the realization of your personal goals.
3 min read
Building An Accountability Structure For Achievement
Productivity

Building An Accountability Structure For Achievement

Action paired with intention can make this your year.
5 min read
Stop Sputtering At The Finish Line: Five Energy-Wasters That You Need To Get In Check
Growth Strategies

Stop Sputtering At The Finish Line: Five Energy-Wasters That You Need To Get In Check

Are you a workaholic trying to find a way to keep your energy up and also find time to relax? Are you tired of struggling to keep it all together, while trying to squeeze in enough time to truly enjoy life?
4 min read
Power Up And Power Down: Tapping Into Your Four Primary Sources Of Energy
Lifestyle

Power Up And Power Down: Tapping Into Your Four Primary Sources Of Energy

When we manage our energy well, we boost our motivation, performance, creativity and even our memory.
5 min read
How To Stop Busyness And Remain Productive
Productivity

How To Stop Busyness And Remain Productive

Everybody wants a piece of your time; be wise about whom you choose to give it to.
3 min read
Six Pillars Of Building Your Integrity
Growth Strategies

Six Pillars Of Building Your Integrity

The most important asset in any company or business is their reputation; it's an accepted truth.
6 min read
Coping With Pressure? Six Ways To Deal With Feeling Overwhelmed
Stress Management

Coping With Pressure? Six Ways To Deal With Feeling Overwhelmed

As entrepreneurs, we are often guilty of bringing about our own noise and self-made pressures.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.