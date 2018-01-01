Mark Sephton is an international mentor to entrepreneurs, an acclaimed radio and TV show host, and a top selling author. His 2014 debut book Inside Job was met with immediate praise in business communities across the globe resulting in the release of his second and most recent book Plot Twist. Mark’s love for entrepreneurship is demonstrated by his TV show One More Round on the Direct Sales TV Network Via Apple TV. When not on the big screen, Mark is a regular contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine and a speaker for corporate events, entrepreneurship summits,
and major conferences worldwide.
Productivity
How You Can Execute Self-Discipline As You Work On Your Purpose, Project, Or Business
We never will make a meaningful impact or connection, unless we first give people what they want, and then educate them about what they need.
Growth Strategies
How To Create A Personal Revolution
As a human being, we are designed to achieve incredible things. It's the pursuit of your desire that will get you there.
Books
Here's What It Takes To Write A (Great) Book
Before wasting even a second writing a single word, really get clear on the purpose of your book.
Growth Strategies
Four Tips To Make Better Decisions In 2017
Making sound decisions helps us navigate through life with more confidence, while also reducing the pain of having to deal with mistakes.
Productivity
How To Transition Better To The Work Routine After A Vacation
Mark Sephton writes on ways to better handle that transition from vacation mode to getting back into the hustle.
Productivity
Breaks Lead To Breakthroughs
It's important to remember that, sometimes, to get ahead, we have to stop and take time to refuel.
Personal Improvement
Eight Ways Entrepreneurs Can Master Negative Internal Dialogue
Start adopting some of the practical steps and take back the power of your own mind.
Personal Improvement
Four Ways To Hold Yourself Accountable For Success
Here are four ways to take responsibility for the realization of your personal goals.
Productivity
Building An Accountability Structure For Achievement
Action paired with intention can make this your year.
Growth Strategies
Stop Sputtering At The Finish Line: Five Energy-Wasters That You Need To Get In Check
Are you a workaholic trying to find a way to keep your energy up and also find time to relax? Are you tired of struggling to keep it all together, while trying to squeeze in enough time to truly enjoy life?
Lifestyle
Power Up And Power Down: Tapping Into Your Four Primary Sources Of Energy
When we manage our energy well, we boost our motivation, performance, creativity and even our memory.
Productivity
How To Stop Busyness And Remain Productive
Everybody wants a piece of your time; be wise about whom you choose to give it to.
Growth Strategies
Six Pillars Of Building Your Integrity
The most important asset in any company or business is their reputation; it's an accepted truth.
Stress Management
Coping With Pressure? Six Ways To Deal With Feeling Overwhelmed
As entrepreneurs, we are often guilty of bringing about our own noise and self-made pressures.