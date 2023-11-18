To begin to change our beliefs, we need to commit to having a deeper understanding of why we believe what we do to better relate to ourselves and the situations that lie in front of us.

Challenging Your Beliefs: Self-Awareness For Lasting Self-Improvement In Health, Fitness, And Well-Being By Mark Sephton In any given moment, we're all on a journey of some sort. It could be a health journey, or a personal development journey. Perhaps you've started a new relationship, a new job, or become a parent for the first time. These experiences involve making choices and decisions – every day, both big and small– determined and elicited from our beliefs around what is best for us.

So, what happens when our beliefs interfere with our journeys, and prevent us from achieving or executing on our goals? We may realize how critical it is to no longer keep making choices based on our upbringing or our conditioning. It is on these journeys that we receive some of our greatest learning, and this most often occurs in shifts in perspective and beliefs, and, as a result, our actions and behaviours.

Personally, I recall the unhelpful beliefs I had around exercise, and what I felt was best for my health and energy. By eventually shifting my beliefs, I've been able to achieve results beyond any previous expectations. I've even learned to enjoy the journey! I've not only personally benefited, but this has also helped me show up more strongly for those around me. I honestly believe that when we do what's best for us, it also becomes what's best for others.

To begin to change our beliefs, we need to commit to having a deeper understanding of why we believe what we do to better relate to ourselves and the situations that lie in front of us.

To learn more about this topic, I caught up with Abdullah Boulad, a highly knowledgeable and experienced health and wellness professional, and specialist in addiction and mental illness recovery. He is the founder and CEO of The Balance, a holistic luxury rehab facility with four global locations offering individualized recovery treatment programs that address emotional, physical, mental, and psychological issues. His philosophy promotes balance, as well as making health and wellness personalized to each person. Throughout his work, he has seen how crucial it is to incorporate self-awareness into one's journey towards growth and self-improvement.

Excerpts from our conversation:

Why is it important we challenge our own beliefs, behaviors, and understanding when it comes to our own health and fitness?

Challenging our own beliefs, behaviors, and understanding when it comes to our health and fitness is of paramount importance. Our beliefs are the foundation upon which we build our lifestyles and make choices. When we hold rigid or outdated beliefs, it can lead us down a path that is not necessarily conducive to our overall well-being.

For example, if we believe that extreme diets or excessive exercise are the only ways to achieve our health goals, we might be neglecting the importance of balance and sustainability. By challenging these beliefs, we open ourselves up to alternative approaches that might be more effective and enjoyable. Moreover, our behaviors are directly influenced by our beliefs. If we believe that we are not capable of making positive changes in our health, we are less likely to take action.

Challenging these self-limiting beliefs empowers us to take control of our health journey. Additionally, deepening our understanding of health and fitness allows us to make informed choices. It involves seeking out knowledge, staying open to new information, and being willing to adapt as we learn. This continuous process of self-reflection and growth is essential for making decisions that align with our long-term health and well-being.#

How do we grow in deepening our understanding of the choices we make in life, in order to give us the greatest chance of development and success?

Deepening our understanding of the choices we make in life, especially those that contribute to our development and success, requires a multifaceted approach. Firstly, self-awareness is key. Regularly reflecting on our goals, values, and the outcomes of our decisions helps us gain insights into what is working and what needs adjustment. Journaling, seeking advice from mentors or experts, and soliciting feedback from trusted sources are effective ways to enhance this self-awareness. We must also remain open to change and be willing to adapt as we gain new knowledge and experience.

Moreover, personal growth is often an iterative process that involves learning from both successes and failures. Embracing setbacks as opportunities for learning and growth is crucial. It's also important to set clear and achievable goals, breaking them down into manageable steps. This approach allows us to measure progress, and make necessary adjustments along the way. Ultimately, deepening our understanding of the choices we make involves a commitment to lifelong learning and self-improvement, which can lead to more deliberate and fulfilling decisions.

How do we find a healthy balance to enjoy life but still get the health results we want?

Finding a healthy balance in life where we can enjoy its pleasures without compromising our health goals, is an art that combines mindfulness, moderation, and informed choices. It's crucial to avoid extreme approaches that advocate strict restrictions or complete avoidance of enjoyable aspects of life. Instead, moderation is the key. This means being mindful of our consumption, and understanding the potential impact on our health. Additionally, balancing indulgences with regular exercise and a balanced diet can help mitigate the effects of occasional treats. Ultimately, finding a healthy balance is about being conscious of our choices and their impact on our overall well-being while still savoring the pleasures life has to offer.

It's so important that we aim for longevity in the choices we make. How do we navigate away from short-term fixes to long-term health solutions?

Creating longevity in the shift towards healthier choices is a vital aspect of maintaining overall well-being. To move away from short-term fixes and embrace long-term health solutions, it's essential to shift our mindset. Instead of seeking rapid results or quick fixes, we should focus on building sustainable habits that we can maintain over time.

This shift often begins with setting realistic, achievable goals that align with our long-term vision for health and wellness. Breaking these goals down into smaller, manageable steps allows us to track our progress and celebrate small victories along the way. Consistency is key; daily, incremental actions can accumulate into significant improvements over time. Surrounding ourselves with a supportive community or seeking professional guidance can provide the accountability and motivation needed to stay on track.

Moreover, it's crucial to regularly reassess our progress and adjust our strategies as needed. Long-term health is not a one-size-fits-all journey, and our needs may evolve over time. By staying adaptable and open to new information, we can navigate away from quick fixes and embrace sustainable, health-enhancing choices that benefit us in the long run.

For those who have reached a desired milestone level of health and fitness, what wisdom or challenge can you offer to help them keep moving the needle forward?

The challenge lies in maintaining and continuing towards progress. Plateaus can be frustrating, but they are also opportunities for growth. To keep moving the needle forward, consider several strategies.

Firstly, set new goals that challenge you in different ways. Whether it's increasing strength, improving endurance, or mastering a new fitness skill, setting fresh objectives keeps your fitness journey exciting and motivating. Exploring different aspects of fitness can also be beneficial. Don't limit yourself to just one type of exercise; incorporate variety into your routine. This might include trying yoga for flexibility, strength training for muscle development, or cardio workouts for endurance. Cross-training not only prevents boredom but also enhances overall fitness.

Additionally, consider participating in events or competitions related to your fitness interests. Signing up for a race, a fitness challenge, or joining a sports league can provide concrete goals to work towards and a sense of community and camaraderie. Furthermore, remember to listen to your body. Overtraining can lead to burnout or injury. Rest and recovery are essential components of a well-rounded fitness routine.

Finally, stay curious and open-minded. Continue to seek new knowledge, learn from experts, and experiment with different approaches to health and fitness. By maintaining this growth mindset, you can ensure that your journey towards better health remains fulfilling and dynamic.

