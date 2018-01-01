Corporate Culture
3 Unwritten Rules of the Corporate World That Women Need to Know
Corporate culture describes the composite of values, behavior, work hours, dress code, customs and history that all companies develop over time. Whether it is a formal part of a company’s mission statement or remains unspoken, corporate culture greatly differs among companies and can influence the way employees think and behave with customers and within an organization. It also has a role in employee satisfaction and retention.
Famous corporate cultures: Corporate cultures can range from the more buttoned-up and formal to the more family-like and inclusive. Some of the the better-known corporate cultures that have gained notice through word-of-mouth and media coverage are at companies such as Virgin, Patagonia and Google. Google, in particular, is known for its unconventional corporate culture and high employee retention and satisfaction. Employee perks are often considered part of company culture. Google, for instance, offers tuition reimbursement, free lunches and telecommuting among its perks. Its Mountain View, Calif. headquarters also offers employees on-site services such as car washes, oil changes and massages.
