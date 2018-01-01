Corporate Culture

What Business Leaders Should Learn From Starbucks' Shut Down Day

The coffee retailer, mortified by the unwarranted arrests of two black men on loitering charges, appears to be making a sincere effort to stamp out racial-bias in its customer service.
Brian Fielkow | 6 min read
3 Bold Predictions for Women in Corporate America This Year

While a lot happened in 2017, even more will happen in 2018.
Ellevate | 5 min read
4 Red Flags That Administrative Work is Sucking the Life From Your Team

When everything requires three signatures, you have to rethink your process.
Jonathan Segal | 4 min read
Giving Just Lip Service to Your Values and Vision Is a Lot Like Not Having Values or Vision

Company leaders must align, define, practice and enforce their values and vision every day to create a culture of success.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 7 min read
What White House Chiefs of Staff Can Teach About Running Your Business Better

The federal government dwarfs every corporation in size and complexity. Anybody who can make it work is worth learning from.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Why You Should Put the 'Cult' Back in Culture

You don't need to brainwash your employees, but they should be obsessed with your mission.
Ben Lamm | 5 min read
How to Prevent Disengaged Employees From Killing Your Bottom Line

Learn to spot the signs of employee disengagement and head it off before it starts seriously costing the company.
Jason Kulpa | 6 min read
Sheryl Sandberg's 6 Steps to Make Sure Everyone Feels Safe at Work

The Facebook COO and Lean In founder talked about what must be done to combat workplace harassment.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
These Companies Are Battling Sexual Harassment By Teaching Employees to Recognize Unconscious Bias

People are quickly nicer to each other when they realize how mean they've been without knowing it.
Renzo Costarella | 4 min read
How 5 Companies Found the Perfect Company Culture Within Their Business

Developing a great culture is like brewing the perfect cup of coffee. You take that first sip, and just know it's right.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read

Corporate culture describes the composite of values, behavior, work hours, dress code, customs and history that all companies develop over time. Whether it is a formal part of a company’s mission statement or remains unspoken, corporate culture greatly differs among companies and can influence the way employees think and behave with customers and within an organization. It also has a role in employee satisfaction and retention.

Famous corporate cultures: Corporate cultures can range from the more buttoned-up and formal to the more family-like and inclusive. Some of the the better-known corporate cultures that have gained notice through word-of-mouth and media coverage are at companies such as Virgin, Patagonia and Google. Google, in particular, is known for its unconventional corporate culture and high employee retention and satisfaction. Employee perks are often considered part of company culture. Google, for instance, offers tuition reimbursement, free lunches and telecommuting among its perks. Its Mountain View, Calif. headquarters also offers employees on-site services such as car washes, oil changes and massages.

