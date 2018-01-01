Coworking

'Virtual Co-Working Spaces' Are Going to Be Part of the Near-Future's Entrepreneurial Lifestyle
Coworking

Not sure what virtual coworking entails? Picture an online portal where people work from virtual spaces but can see those in their 'space.'
Danny Forest | 6 min read
The Stats on Co-working Spaces Are Even Better Than What They Seem
Coworking

Co-working spaces are creating prosperity for many more people than the entrepreneurs renting offices.
Don Ball | 4 min read
Here are 50 Coworking Locations That Welcome Dogs
Coworking

Having a furry friend wander the office can help improve collaboration, increase creativity, boost employee morale, improve employee satisfaction and decrease stress, to name a few of the benefits.
This Dog's Life | 1 min read
Meet This Company That Turns Restaurants Into Coworking Spaces
The Way We Work

KettleSpace charges $99 a month for unlimited daytime access to a handful of eateries and several weekly events.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Tour This Upscale Coworking Space That Strives to Energize and Inspire Its Members
The Way We Work

NeueHouse, with locations in Manhattan and Hollywood, looks for members who will give more than they take.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Go Inside The Wing, the Women-Only Coworking Space That Celebrates and Supports Women Creators
The Way We Work

As The Wing expands, its founders are learning more about what its members want.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Take a Look at This Cosmic Coworking Space That Was Inspired By a Hallucinogenic Drug
The Way We Work

The Assemblage is designed to bring its community members closer together by reflecting upon the interconnectivity of Earth and the cosmos.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Hooters Has a New Coworking Space in Tokyo! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
I Didn't Need to Drop Ayahuasca to Learn Something Deep About Community From This Coworking Space
The Way We Work

The co-founder of The Assemblage was inspired to bring people together after partaking in the hallucinogenic drug.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
With Offices Across the Country, This Entrepreneur Keeps His Team on the Same Page With These Apps
Technology

In today's tech-driven world, these tools can help you get ahead.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
