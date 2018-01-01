Coworking space

Corporate Politics and Toxic Environments Are the Real Reasons Women Are 'Leaning Out'

Corporations complain there is not enough talent, even as they ignore work environments that drive away women in their career prime.
Felena Hanson | 7 min read
3 Reasons to Chuck Coworking and Get a Real Office

Launching your startup in a shared space is energizing but when your company grows up, the time comes to move out.
Caren Maio | 5 min read
4 Reasons Why Women Should Join a Coworking Space Today

Even if you're the only woman among a sea of men, coworking spaces have multiple benefits for both genders.
Kimberly Lexow and Jess Legge | 5 min read
11 Insights From a Founder Whose Mission Is to Guide, Guard and Inspire Female Entrepreneurs

After building three successful locations in San Diego County and Washington D.C., Felena Hanson's next mission is to support more than 20,000 women in the launch and growth of their business by 2020.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
3 Ways to Let Failure Cultivate Culture

It's OK to fail -- as long as you learn and grow from it.
Chris Byers | 5 min read
How to Find the Right Remote Work Space for Your Company

The secrets of those who successfully work remotely.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
7 Industries Born to Fuel Entrepreneurship

From co-working spaces to productivity tools like Slack and HipChat, these industries' 'business' is helping entrepreneurs.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Should You Work From Home?

Decide what's worse: a work commute or potential distractions at home from your kids and spouse.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
How Coworking Helped an Education Accelerator

EDGE partnered with AlleyNYC to host their education accelerator.
Jason Saltzman | 4 min read
The Case for Office Space: Choices for Every Stage and Need

One size doesn't fit all when finding digs for your startup. Here's a look at some of the options.
Paula Andruss | 10 min read
