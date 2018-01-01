Craft Businesses

Entrepreneurs Are Making Detroit a Hot Spot for Craft Retail
Detroit

The upside of the Motor City's epic struggle with abandonment is a vast supply of materials for high-end goods made by ambitious startups.
Amanda Lewan | 3 min read
Craftsy, a Startup Synthesis of YouTube and Etsy, Cinches $50 Million in New Funding
MOOC

The Denver-based company, which vends hundreds of video tutorials in various crafting fields, now counts $106 million in venture capital.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
To Grow, This Distillery Learned How to Tell Its State-of-the-Art Story
Driving Business - Driving Success

MBAs Across America helped one Butte, Montana distillery understand and educate its market to expand to online sales.
Kelly K. Spors | 4 min read
4 Kickstarter Campaigns You Won't Believe Actually Succeeded
Kickstarter

Zack Danger Brown's ludicrous $72,000 potato salad isn't the weirdest and wackiest dud in the crowdfunding bunch to strike gold.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Come August, Etsy Merchants Can Sell Directly to Retailers
Wholesale Business

Etsy Wholesale, which debuts in August, will enable makers to sell their creations directly to major retailers -- including Nordstrom and West Elm.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Will Blue Bottle Coffee Take On Starbucks, Or Become It?
Coffee

The coffee company that positions itself as the anti-chain is poised for an ambitious expansion.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
An Online Marketplace Brings Made-to-Order Goods to the Internet
Marketing

On CustomMade.com, buyers post a photo or a description of what they want and craftspeople bid on the project.
Matt Villano | 2 min read
Maker Faire and the Growth of Do-It-Yourself
Starting a Business

There's a lot more to DIY than that wobbly table you built (and your spouse hates). A Maker Movement leader weighs in on the growth of the DIY community.
Gwen Moran | 4 min read
How One Craft Brewery Is Tapping Social Media
Starting a Business

Chicago's Finch's Beer replaces signage with social media marketing and finds frothy fame.
Dan O'Shea | 3 min read
How a Craftsman Turned His Handiwork into a Cutting-Edge Business
Starting a Business

He was definitely cut out for this business: Quintin Middleton shows off his chops with high-quality culinary cutware.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
