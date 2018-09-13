Cryptocurrency

Liz Webber | 1 min read
3 Applications of Cryptocurrency Beyond Peer-to-Peer Payments
Digital currency isn't just a new way to pay; it's a new way to play the game of business.
Rashan Dixon | 3 min read
What It's Actually Like to Work at a Crypto Startup
There are tons of smart people with a chance to democratize access to wealth.
Jenny Shaver | 5 min read
Cryptocurrencies Could Solve 2 Big Problems for the Cannabis Industry

Marijuana businesses are mostly blocked from banks and have onerous compliance obligations. Blockchain is a promising solution to both problems.
Scott McGovern | 7 min read
How Blockchain Can Help You Start, Grow and Protect Your Business
Your competitors are harnessing the crypto economy's power. Don't get left behind.
Suhaib Mohammed | 5 min read
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?
While some countries are restricting blockchain projects, others are actively recruiting them.
David Niki | 5 min read
Why Tokenized Securities May Well Lower the Barrier to Entry for Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs who are able to conduct STOs, and not spend the millions of dollars required for an ICO, will enable more startups to enter the market.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read
2019 Will Be a Revolutionary Year for Online Shopping
Mobile, bots, artificial intelligence and augmented reality come together.
Yoav Vilner | 6 min read
Still Considering Investing in Cryptocurrency? Here's What You Need to Know.
The crypto markets are known for their unpredictable swings.
Phil Town | 2 min read
How to Spot an Exit Scam: 4 Ways to Identify a Phony ICO
Don't let scammers make off with your money.
Shaun Newsum | 4 min read
