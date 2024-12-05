Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

By Paromita Gupta

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The price of Bitcoin (BTC)– after almost a month of bullish activity–has soared and crossed USD 100,000 for the first time ever. Sitting at USD 101, 984, the milestone concludes a year of overall optimism, including BTC ETF approval and BTC halving.

The ecosystem optimism was further fueled by Donald Trump's pivoted views on the alternate currency and his eventual presidential win. BTC jumped over USD 6000 from the day Trump won on November 6 to November 11, an increase of approximately 8.55 per cent.

At the time of publishing, cryptocurrency's market cap stood at USD 3.6 trillion– out of which Bitcoin contributes USD two trillion. BTC USD two trillion m-cap is another feather to its cap.

Bitcoin witnessed a 126 per cent increase in price tag since January 1, going from USD 44,000 then to USD 100,000 now.

"As Bitcoin surpasses $100K, it's more than a number—it's a psychological breakthrough that will prompt institutions, companies, and countries to take Bitcoin and crypto more seriously. Retail investors may now view it as a validated, stable asset class, and we could see deeper integration of Bitcoin into mainstream investment products," said Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX adding that short-term volatility is inevitable.

Political thrust

The 100,000 mark news follows Trump's recent appointment of crypto advocate Paul Atkins as a replacement for Gary Gensler as the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On the political front, while India continues to evaluate its stance on cryptocurrencies, Russia's Putin has become the latest to join the pro-crypto bandwagon. "Who can ban Bitcoin? Nobody. And who can prohibit the use of other electronic means of payment? Nobody," noted Putin at the Investment Forum in Moscow.

"With Trump's pro-crypto agenda and Atkins' leadership, the market is bound for friendlier reforms and wider adoption, setting Bitcoin on track to reach USD 120,000 in the coming weeks," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex.

Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

