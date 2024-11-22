Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Bitcoin Races to $100,000 Mark; Altcoins Gain Momentum In almost 24 hours, BTC has climbed from over USD 95,000 to USD 99,000, soaring three per cent

By Paromita Gupta

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

pikisuperstar via freepik

In the early hours of Friday, Bitcoin crossed USD 99,000 and claimed a new all-time high. Just a few hundred dollars short, Bitcoin (BTC) was sitting at a comfortable USD 98,770.43 at the time of publishing.

According to CoinGecko, crypto now has a market cap of USD 3.4 trillion, surpassing France's GDP of USD 3.17 trillion. It surged by a 4.8 per cent change in the last 24 hours.

In almost 24 hours, BTC has climbed from over USD 95,000 to USD 99,000, soaring three per cent. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) gained 9 per cent and 11.4 per cent, respectively, while Tether (USDT) remained flat.

The rally, after Trump's win, can be credited to several reasons including the spot Bitcoin ETF options launch, Trump's media company filing for a trademark for a crypto payments service, and MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor plans to pitch BTC to Microsoft.

"BTC now faces critical resistance at USD 99,950 before breaking into the six-figure territory, with strong support holding at USD 95,000," said Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO, Mudrex.

Apart from Bitcoin, altcoins such as Dogecoin, USD Coin, Cardano, Wrapped Bitcoin, Cronos, Monero, Floki Inu, Underdog, Iota, Braintrust, and Binance USD also saw a price surge in the one-day change.

Patel shares that while BTC rallies, the overall dominance has dipped with altcoins like Ethereum, Doge, Solana and XRP jumping upto 25 per cent in a day.

Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
Living

These Are the 'Wealthiest and Safest' Places to Retire in the U.S. None of Them Are in Florida — and 2 States Swept the List.

More than 338,000 U.S. residents retired to a new home in 2023 — a 44% increase year over year.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs Available Without a College Degree, According to a New Report

The median salaries for these positions go up to $102,420 per year.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

This Sommelier's 'Laughable' Idea Is Disrupting the $385 Billion Wine Industry

Kristin Olszewski, founder of Nomadica, is bringing premium wine to aluminum cans, and major retailers are taking note.

By Jon Bier
Business News

DOGE Leaders Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Say Mandating In-Person Work Would Make 'a Wave' of Federal Employees Quit

The two published an op-ed outlining their goals for their new department, including workforce reductions.

By Sherin Shibu