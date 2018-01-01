customer reviews

6 Rules for Influencing How Customers Will Review Your Brand
Online Reviews

6 Rules for Influencing How Customers Will Review Your Brand

Just one bad review can have a devastating impact.
Tim Murphy | 6 min read
Increase Your Perceived Value With Social Proof -- and Charge More
Social Media

Increase Your Perceived Value With Social Proof -- and Charge More

You can start establishing your presence by using customer reviews, testimonials and authority logos.
Sam Oh | 5 min read
6 Reasons Investors Will Be Buying Amazon 'FBA' Businesses in 2016
Ecommerce

6 Reasons Investors Will Be Buying Amazon 'FBA' Businesses in 2016

Why focus on customer acquisition, a website and manufacturing when you don't have to?
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
8 Ways to Skyrocket Real User Reviews for Your Ecommerce Products
customer reviews

8 Ways to Skyrocket Real User Reviews for Your Ecommerce Products

Because if you can't get reviews for your ecommerce product, you may as well not be in business.
Neil Patel | 7 min read
Facebook Testing New Search Tool That Sorts Businesses Based on Reviews
Facebook

Facebook Testing New Search Tool That Sorts Businesses Based on Reviews

The functionality is similar to what Yelp and Angie's List offers.
Reuters | 2 min read
When Customers Call Your Baby Ugly: Handling Negative Online Reviews
Online Reputation Management

When Customers Call Your Baby Ugly: Handling Negative Online Reviews

Three things you need to know before you hit reply.
Lida Citroën | 4 min read
Yelp Shares are Tanking and a Kickstarter Project Could Be the Reason
Controversies

Yelp Shares are Tanking and a Kickstarter Project Could Be the Reason

A new documentary apparently shows alleged abuses by the customer review service.
Myles Udland | 2 min read
How to Get Online Customers to Find You and Trust You
Online Marketing

How to Get Online Customers to Find You and Trust You

Content marketing is a must these days for almost every business. Find out how to do it right.
Mitch Meyerson | 5 min read
4 Strategies to Keep Customers Coming Back
Customer Loyalty

4 Strategies to Keep Customers Coming Back

A social-media complaint can cost a company millions and a review shape a restaurant's fortune. Find out ways that consumer feedback can shape product decisions.
Andrew Reid | 5 min read
