Adam Petrilli
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Founder, NetReputation.com
Adam Petrilli develops and executes winning strategies while inspiring teams to embrace change to promote business excellence. He thrives during challenging situations and in making high-risk decisions with a strategic revenue-focused perspective to generate growth.
Latest
4 Ways to Manage Your Next Brand Crisis and Come Back Stronger Than Ever
An online brand crisis can hit your brand and damage your credibility at any time. Knowing how to manage and mitigate the fallout is essential to brand survival.
