Amazon Just Made Sorting Through Customer Reviews Easier — But the Change Is Raising Some Alarming Questions The tool features a disclaimer and could save you a lot of time.

By Amanda Breen

NurPhoto | Getty Images

It seems like everyone is harnessing the power of rapidly advancing AI to gain an edge in business these days — including ecommerce giant Amazon.

The company is experimenting with using generative AI to summarize product reviews, and although the move has the potential to save customers time from sifting through thousands of comments, it also raises concerns about the technology's readability and the potential infiltration of fake reviews, CNN reported.

Related: Amazon's AI-Powered Cameras Punish Its Delivery Drivers When They Look at Side Mirrors

An AI-generated review for Apple's third-generation AirPods illustrates the benefits and challenges, per the outlet.

Although it might be helpful to read a summary of more than 4,000 reviews that says the AirPods "have received positive feedback from customers regarding their sound quality and battery life," reading that "all customers who mentioned stability had a negative opinion about it" is ambiguous and potentially confusing.

All AI-generated summaries come with a disclaimer: "AI-generated from the text of customer reviews."

But the possibility of fake reviews finding their way into the summaries is also troubling. According to the fraudulent-review-detection service Fakespot, approximately 42% of 720 million Amazon reviews analyzed in 2020 were phony, New York magazine reported.

Related: Amazon Sues More Than 1,000 People Over Fake Reviews

Amazon didn't immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment on the risk of fraudulent reviews.

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Amazon News and Trends Artificial Intelligence customer reviews

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Starting a Business

Watch These Two Guys Score a $150K Investment in 60 Seconds

Season nine of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' kicks off with episode one and the cash is flowing!

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Energy Drink Company Slams Rumors That Its Beverage Contains Weight Loss Drug

Celsius was founded in 2017 but gained mass popularity earlier this year.

By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

Save $60 on This Comprehensive Online Course on ChatGPT

Score this well-rounded education in ChatGPT for the best price online here, just $19.99.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

How to Become a Freelance Writer, Plus Tips for Success

Want to know how to become a freelance writer to take charge of your professional future? Check out our step-by-step guide to learn all the best tips.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Pete Davidson Says He's 'Figuring It Out' After Buying a $280,000 Boat While 'Very Stoned'

The former "Saturday Night Live" star purchased a used Staten Island Ferry with Colin Jost in January 2022.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

The Tool That Will Help You Boost Your Trust, Credibility and Influence

This indispensable resource can transform team dynamics, reshape leadership styles and boost organizational success, but what are the key methods of nurturing it?

By Christopher Myers