Darden
Olive Garden
Olive Garden Will Soon Serve Up Breadstick Sandwiches
The chain is adding chicken parm and meatball breadstick sandwiches to the menu. And yes, they come with unlimited breadsticks.
Publicity Stunts
Olive Garden to Unveil a Really Crazy 'Never-Ending' Deal
Looking to capitalize on America's appetite for all things 'endless,' the casual dining chain is selling $100 gift cards for seven weeks' worth of unlimited pasta, salad, bread and soda.
Darden
Darden CEO Steps Down Amid Investor Battle
Clarence Otis announced his departure from the parent company of Olive Garden on the same day the company completed the sale of Red Lobster.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster Completes Sale, Revamps Food Presentation
Now that Golden Gate Capital has acquired Red Lobster from Darden Restaurants, the seafood chain is trying to emphasize its quality.
Red Lobster
Done Deal: Red Lobster Restaurant Chain Sold for $2.1 Billion
Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm with experience in the restaurant industry, picks up the casual dining seafood chain from Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Sustainability
McDonald's 'Sustainable Beef' Finally Has a Definition... Sort Of.
What does 'sustainable beef' actually mean? Here's what we know so far.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden Undergoes 'Brand Renaissance' as Investors' Criticism Intensifies
Yesterday, Olive Garden revealed a new logo and revamped restaurants. However, investors still want the chain to be cut off.
Restaurant Center
Desperate Measures: Olive Garden Revamps Menu as Investors Get Pushy
Olive Garden added 20 new items to its menu, as investors call for its parent company to shed the struggling chain.
Franchises
Everything Seems to Be Getting Worse for Company Behind Red Lobster, Olive Garden
Darden Restaurants continues to struggle, cutting employees and dealing with investors who are challenging the company's decisions.
Franchises
Struggling Red Lobster to Split From Parent Company
As Red Lobster struggles, Darden is looking to sell or spin off the seafood restaurant to focus on more profitable up-and-coming chains.
Marketing
10 Chains Scaring Up Business With Free Food & Other Halloween Deals
For these businesses, Halloween is about more than trick or treating, with deals designed to pull costumed customers into restaurants.