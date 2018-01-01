Debit cards

Why Your Credit Card Company Wants to Replace Magnetic Strips With Microchips
Security

Why Your Credit Card Company Wants to Replace Magnetic Strips With Microchips

Magnetic strip credit cards will soon be extinct in the U.S. Here's the technology that will replace them and what you need to know about it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Online Debit, Credit Fraud Will Soon Get Much Worse. Here's Why.
Cybersecurity

Online Debit, Credit Fraud Will Soon Get Much Worse. Here's Why.

Adoption of better safeguards in the physical world will drive criminals to electronic theft, argues payments validation entrepreneur.
Rajesh Ramanand | 4 min read
Fed Throws Latest Punch in Swipe-Fee Brawl
Finance

Fed Throws Latest Punch in Swipe-Fee Brawl

The U.S. Federal Reserve says it will appeal an earlier decision from the U.S. District Court that challenged the swipe-fee regulations set by the central bank.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
In a Win for Small Merchants, Judge Overturns Fed Ruling on Debit Card Fees
Finance

In a Win for Small Merchants, Judge Overturns Fed Ruling on Debit Card Fees

In the ongoing saga between the nation's biggest banks and small retailers over swipe fees, the courts rule in favor of Main Street.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
5 Questions You Must Ask Your Credit Card Processor
Credit Cards

5 Questions You Must Ask Your Credit Card Processor

Confused about payment schedules and hidden fees? We'll walk you through the fine print.
Catherine Clifford
Most Retailers Saving Big on Debit Card Processing Fees
Payments

Most Retailers Saving Big on Debit Card Processing Fees

Federal Reserve report shows financial reforms are making a difference for merchants, although some say it's not enough.
Catherine Clifford
What New Debit-Card Fees Could Mean For Swipe Reform and Small Businesses
Finance

What New Debit-Card Fees Could Mean For Swipe Reform and Small Businesses

As banks start charging customers who use debit cards, many owners are wondering how this might hit their wallets.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read
Swipe-Fee Relief: Will Your Business Really Save?
Finance

Swipe-Fee Relief: Will Your Business Really Save?

Here are four ways big banks might change their practices in light of the new law that cuts what they can charge for debit-card purchases.
Carol Tice
