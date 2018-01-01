Debit cards
Court Cases
Visa, MasterCard $7.25 Billion Settlement With Retailers Is Thrown Out
The case will return to the Brooklyn federal court, where it will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie.
Security
Why Your Credit Card Company Wants to Replace Magnetic Strips With Microchips
Magnetic strip credit cards will soon be extinct in the U.S. Here's the technology that will replace them and what you need to know about it.
Cybersecurity
Online Debit, Credit Fraud Will Soon Get Much Worse. Here's Why.
Adoption of better safeguards in the physical world will drive criminals to electronic theft, argues payments validation entrepreneur.
Finance
Fed Throws Latest Punch in Swipe-Fee Brawl
The U.S. Federal Reserve says it will appeal an earlier decision from the U.S. District Court that challenged the swipe-fee regulations set by the central bank.
Finance
In a Win for Small Merchants, Judge Overturns Fed Ruling on Debit Card Fees
In the ongoing saga between the nation's biggest banks and small retailers over swipe fees, the courts rule in favor of Main Street.
Credit Cards
5 Questions You Must Ask Your Credit Card Processor
Confused about payment schedules and hidden fees? We'll walk you through the fine print.
Payments
Most Retailers Saving Big on Debit Card Processing Fees
Federal Reserve report shows financial reforms are making a difference for merchants, although some say it's not enough.
Finance
What New Debit-Card Fees Could Mean For Swipe Reform and Small Businesses
As banks start charging customers who use debit cards, many owners are wondering how this might hit their wallets.
Finance
Swipe-Fee Relief: Will Your Business Really Save?
Here are four ways big banks might change their practices in light of the new law that cuts what they can charge for debit-card purchases.