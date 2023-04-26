Card Skimming Is On The Rise — Here's How To Prevent Your Information From Being Stolen

Debit card skimming increased by 368% in 2022 compared to the year prior.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

Lari Bat | Getty Images

Card skimming is the practice where devices are installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps to capture data or record cardholders' PINs to open fake accounts and steal victims' funds.

According to the FBI, skimming costs victims and banks nearly $1 billion annually – and the practice is on the rise.

A new report from data analytics company FICO (the company's "FICO score" product is used in consumer lending) found that, in 2022, there was an alarming 368% increase in debit card skimming compared to 2021.

"These statistics point to an issue that isn't going away," Debbie Cobb, senior director of product management at FICO, wrote in the report. "Unfortunately, we expect to see high volumes of skimming points of compromise (POCs) and compromised cards this year as well."

The data also found that, of all the points of compromise, 75% were newly installed in 2022, indicating that skimming has expanded over the past year and that trend is likely to continue.

A former "skimmer," Michael Perez, told CBS that in just three days of skimming he could steal up to $30,000.

Related: 5 Biggest Credit Card Scams and What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

Moneka Williams, a victim of skimming in South Florida, told the outlet that her SNAP card — a federal program that offers individuals in need a monthly amount to purchase necessities — had been compromised.

"I told the clerk to scan it again, and it was a zero balance," she told CBS. Skimmers had drained her $800 balance.

While card skimming continues to sweep the nation, there are several ways to try to prevent it:

  • The FBI suggests using a gas pump that is in direct view of a store attendant, as those sites are less likely to be targeted for fraudsters to install a skimmer.
  • When using ATMs or POS terminals, look for anything suspicious on the machine and don't use if anything is loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched.
  • Run your debit card as a credit card, as skimmers won't be able to collect your PIN. If not possible, cover the keypad when entering your pin to prevent hidden cameras from recording the digits.

Related: 10 Credit Card Scams Happening Right Now
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Credit Cards Scams Debit cards News and Trends Fraud ATMs

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

Costco Hilariously Messes Up Birthday Cake Design: 'This Should Be Framed'

A Costco customer tried to draw a diagram to help bakery employees understand the cake design he wanted, but it didn't work out as planned.

By Emily Rella

Business News

An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her To Lose Her Home of 3 Decades

After taking out a loan to help pay her property taxes, Rosemarie Benter says she was victim of a scheme that led to a wrongful foreclosure. Now she's fighting to stay in the home she's had since 1991.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Emily Rella

Innovation

Great Minds Think Unalike — 3 Ways to Drive True Innovation Through Diversity

When companies diversify at every level, they see increased success. Here's how to follow suit.

By Jack Truong