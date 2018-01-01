Developers

Hiring the Modern Programmer: Does That Smart New Software Developer of Yours Also Have 'Soft' Skills?
Soft Skills

Hiring the Modern Programmer: Does That Smart New Software Developer of Yours Also Have 'Soft' Skills?

Forget the technical skills for a moment. Does that developer know how to communicate?
Laura Navarro | 7 min read
10 U.S. Cities Where Tech Workers Make Good Money and Don't Pay Sky-High Rent
Cities

10 U.S. Cities Where Tech Workers Make Good Money and Don't Pay Sky-High Rent

Think beyond the coasts.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype
Artificial Intelligence

6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype

Don't buy an artificial-intelligence 'solution' just because you can. Ask how AI's strengths align with your company goals and supplement other resources.
Brett Jackson | 6 min read
Learn About Wireframes Before Hiring a Web Developer
Technology

Learn About Wireframes Before Hiring a Web Developer

You have to be able to explain your vision if you expect your web developer to share your vision.
James Parsons | 4 min read
3 Ways Learning Code Helps Your Startup Make More Money Sooner
Coding

3 Ways Learning Code Helps Your Startup Make More Money Sooner

Learning the basics will save you time, money and headaches.
Ariel Quinones | 4 min read
Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light
Solar Energy

Solar Energy Has Big Apple Potential But New York Real Estate Entrepreneurs Haven't Seen the Light

New York developers have been reluctant to embrace solar, despite big cost savings and beautiful new designs. That creates opportunity for the bold.
Daniel Neiditch | 6 min read
3 Ways FAA Drone Regulations Are Changing the Construction Industry
Drones

3 Ways FAA Drone Regulations Are Changing the Construction Industry

Developers who embrace the technology stand to save time, make more money and gain an edge on their competition.
Ayodeji Onibalusi | 4 min read
When You Hire a Developer, Don't Settle for 'Cheap.'
App Developers

When You Hire a Developer, Don't Settle for 'Cheap.'

Don't make these 6 mistakes when you which developers to hire just to save money.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur Whose Startup Raised $24 Million Thanks in Part to Mark Zuckerberg
Entrepreneurs

Meet the Entrepreneur Whose Startup Raised $24 Million Thanks in Part to Mark Zuckerberg

Jeremy Johnson is the CEO and co-founder of Andela, a company that trains software developers in Africa and was the first investment for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.
Communication Strategies

Can Entrepreneurs and Developers Just Get Along? Yes, Using These 4 Methods.

Consider the following if you want to improve communications with your tech team.
Kuty Shalev | 4 min read
