Train Your In-House Team with 15 Coding Courses and MS Visual Studio for $56

The ability to innovate in-house is a game-changer for businesses. The Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + Learn to Code Certification Bundle offers a powerful solution to help you stay ahead.

At just $55.97 (regularly $1,999) through February 2, this lifetime deal provides a cutting-edge Integrated Development Environment (IDE) alongside 15 carefully curated coding courses that cover everything from Python to ChatGPT.

This bundle is more than just a cost-saving opportunity; it's an investment in your business's future. Hiring external developers for every project adds up quickly. Equipping your team with Microsoft Visual Studio, a trusted tool for building and debugging high-quality applications, will save you money while empowering your employees to tackle projects in-house.

Whether you're working on software for internal workflows or creating scalable, customer-facing solutions, this IDE ensures smooth development processes from start to finish.

The courses included in this bundle address both current and future demands in the tech world. Learn Python for advanced data analytics, JavaScript and Vuex for web development, and even dive into cutting-edge AI integration with ChatGPT.

Each course is self-paced, allowing your team to gain valuable skills without disrupting their day-to-day responsibilities. This flexibility makes the bundle ideal for busy professionals looking to expand their expertise or upskill their workforce.

For organizations that rely on data storytelling—a growing trend in the business world—this bundle is particularly valuable. With 75 percent of all data expected to be consumed through storytelling by 2025 (according to Gartner), knowing how to turn raw information into actionable insights is critical.

Python and JavaScript training in the bundle makes it easy to create visualizations and leverage data effectively, giving your team the tools to communicate complex ideas with clarity.

Unlike subscription-based services, this bundle is a one-time investment that provides lifelong access. Your team can learn at their own pace, explore advanced tools, and revisit lessons as needed—all while saving hundreds compared to individual pricing.

It's an ideal resource for businesses wanting to future-proof their operations.

Get the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $55.97 (regularly $1,999) through February 2.

