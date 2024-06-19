According to Apple's press release, the courses will begin in the month of September

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Tuesday, Apple announced its new initiative that will focus on improving the vital skills of its Apple Developer Academy students and its alumni by embracing artificial intelligence (AI) training into its programs.

These new AI-focused courses will be available to participants across 18 Developer Academies in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, and the United States to begin with. This announcement is coming after Apple's major unveiling of Apple Intelligence for iPad, iPhone, and Mac at the WWDC 2024.

According to Apple's press release, the courses will begin in the month of September. These new courses will teach students technologies and tools that utilize AI, reflecting Apple's commitment to expanding modern technologies into their educational curriculum.

Additionally, these courses will be available not only to present students but also to alumni, ensuring a broad opportunity for thousands of individuals. These courses have been designed to improve the skills of developers, designers, and entrepreneurs, preparing them for careers in the rapidly expanding iOS app economy and beyond.

These courses will be in addition to the existing foundational programs of the Academy, which already include important courses such as competencies in coding, marketing, professional skills, and design. By leveraging AI, Apple's focus is to equip students with modern skills that will support their local businesses and communities.

"At Apple, we see coding as a universal language and believe in empowering developers, creators, and entrepreneurs across the world with tools and technologies that will allow them to create phenomenal experiences. With the introduction of a curriculum dedicated to AI and other new technologies, we're excited to see what students will build to share with their communities and the world", said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Details of New Courses:

Every Apple Developer Academy student will benefit from a custom-built curriculum that covers how to build, train, and deploy machine learning models across Apple devices. The courses will include:

Fundamentals of AI Technologies and Frameworks: An introduction to the basics of AI and its practical applications.

Core ML: Instruction on Apple's Core ML framework, which delivers fast performance on Apple devices.

Building and Training AI Models: Guidance on constructing and training AI models from the ground up.

Additionally, the platform will provide all students guided curriculum and practical learning with support from hundreds of mentors and over 12,000 academy alumni worldwide.

Along with this, students will also have access to the latest tools and technologies that have been introduced at WWDC24 including Xcode 16 (a new standard for developer productivity), Swift Assist (a companion tool for all coding tasks, allowing students to explore new frameworks and experiment with ideas), Swift 6 (enhanced capabilities for better code clarity and easier concurrent programming).