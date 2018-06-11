Differentiation
Here's How You Differentiate Yourself in a Crowded Market
If there is a business opportunity in offering a product or service, there are people doing it already. But their being first doesn't prevent you from being better.
More From This Topic
Acquisitions
How to Deal When a Tech Giant Tries to Take Over Your Sandbox
In this age of looming tech giants and super brands, your young-gun startup may seem an appealing morsel. Here's how to resist the giants and still keep your investors happy.
Product Development
3 Strategies to Make Your Product the Best Before It Comes out of the Shadows
Forget the secrecy. Instead, focus on running enough competitive analysis to successfully differentiate your product.
minimum viable product
5 Criteria to Master Before Launching an MVP
Developing a minimum viable product is great for testing that amazing business idea without spending too much time or money. But first, you need to make sure your concept hits these five points.
Starting a Business
4 Reasons You Should Start a Firm Instead of Launching a Startup
'Startup' and 'firm' are similar terms but with a distinction that can lead entrepreneurs to greatness.
Marketing Strategies
Here's How You Fix Your Dud Differentiator
Why would anyone believe your firm different from all the others if you can't say why?
Customer Service
Southwest Is the Only Major Airline to Not Charge for Luggage Check. What Is It That Only You Can Provide Your Customers?
The "Only We…" clause is the thing, the item, the promise that only you -- only your company, only your services, only your products -- provide.
Product Development
Dare to Be Different -- or Watch Your Business Derail
Many things can cause a small business to fail, but the most frequent reason is that the owner has failed to effectively differentiate his or her product or service from the competition.
Competitive Advantages
4 Ways to Differentiate Your Brand in a Congested Marketplace
As a business owner, or marketer tasked with elevating the status of your brand, it's imperative that you find a way to rise above the crowd and overcome the burgeoning list of industry competitors.
Target Markets
Don't Be Afraid to Be the Biggest Fish Splashing Around in the Smallest Pond
Lots of markets are crowded. You're more likely to thrive in the one that's not.