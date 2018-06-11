Differentiation

How to Deal When a Tech Giant Tries to Take Over Your Sandbox
Acquisitions

How to Deal When a Tech Giant Tries to Take Over Your Sandbox

In this age of looming tech giants and super brands, your young-gun startup may seem an appealing morsel. Here's how to resist the giants and still keep your investors happy.
Tony Tie | 5 min read
3 Strategies to Make Your Product the Best Before It Comes out of the Shadows
Product Development

3 Strategies to Make Your Product the Best Before It Comes out of the Shadows

Forget the secrecy. Instead, focus on running enough competitive analysis to successfully differentiate your product.
Ray Beharry | 5 min read
5 Criteria to Master Before Launching an MVP
minimum viable product

5 Criteria to Master Before Launching an MVP

Developing a minimum viable product is great for testing that amazing business idea without spending too much time or money. But first, you need to make sure your concept hits these five points.
Brent Freeman | 6 min read
4 Reasons You Should Start a Firm Instead of Launching a Startup
Starting a Business

4 Reasons You Should Start a Firm Instead of Launching a Startup

'Startup' and 'firm' are similar terms but with a distinction that can lead entrepreneurs to greatness.
Per Bylund | 6 min read
Here's How You Fix Your Dud Differentiator
Marketing Strategies

Here's How You Fix Your Dud Differentiator

Why would anyone believe your firm different from all the others if you can't say why?
Lee Frederiksen | 5 min read
Southwest Is the Only Major Airline to Not Charge for Luggage Check. What Is It That Only You Can Provide Your Customers?
Customer Service

Southwest Is the Only Major Airline to Not Charge for Luggage Check. What Is It That Only You Can Provide Your Customers?

The "Only We…" clause is the thing, the item, the promise that only you -- only your company, only your services, only your products -- provide.
Matt Mayberry | 6 min read
Dare to Be Different -- or Watch Your Business Derail
Product Development

Dare to Be Different -- or Watch Your Business Derail

Many things can cause a small business to fail, but the most frequent reason is that the owner has failed to effectively differentiate his or her product or service from the competition.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
4 Ways to Differentiate Your Brand in a Congested Marketplace
Competitive Advantages

4 Ways to Differentiate Your Brand in a Congested Marketplace

As a business owner, or marketer tasked with elevating the status of your brand, it's imperative that you find a way to rise above the crowd and overcome the burgeoning list of industry competitors.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
Don't Be Afraid to Be the Biggest Fish Splashing Around in the Smallest Pond
Target Markets

Don't Be Afraid to Be the Biggest Fish Splashing Around in the Smallest Pond

Lots of markets are crowded. You're more likely to thrive in the one that's not.
Mike Kalis | 4 min read
