Disabilities
Hiring
Employing Individuals with Disabilities May Solve Your Talent Crisis
Employment rates won't change until companies begin to shift attitudes and awareness about people with disabilities.
More From This Topic
Disabilities
What's Behind the Rise in Deaf-Owned Businesses?
If you're a deaf entrepreneur, more and more services are springing up to help you succeed. What's holding you back?
Technology
This Innovative Tech Gives Voice to the Voiceless
Smartstones' game-changing technology allows people who can't speak to communicate in new ways.
Smart Devices
Billions of Smartphone Users and I Wasn't One of Them
Quadriplegic entrepreneur spearheads efforts to develop smartphone and other devices for people with physical limitations.
Venture Capital
The Unusual Way This Startup Found Funding
The Initial connection may not happen in an office. This startup went looking for backers on their own turf.
100 Brilliant Companies
Meet the Designers Hoping to Treat ADHD and Alzheimer's with Gaming
These are games that kids and parents can all appreciate.
Smart Devices
Polish Group Seeks to Help the Blind With Free Smart Glasses
Parsee has developed a prototype of the battery-powered glasses which have a 3-D printed frame, internet protocol camera and earphone.
Franchisees
How This Franchisee Is Giving Hope -- and Jobs -- to the Disabled Community
Disabled people make great employees. That's why this Tim Hortons owner keeps hiring them.
Social Media
Facebook and Twitter Improving Accessibility for the Visually Impaired Is Noble, But Both May Have Another Motive
Both social network giants have introduced tools that allow users to hear details about photos.
Leadership
'Dancing Barista' Demonstrates the Rewards of Heart-Centered Leadership
The manager of a Toronto Starbucks hired an autistic teen and helped him succeed. They are now the two most famous Starbucks employees in the world.
Fashion
Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up With Mom Designer to Create a Line of Adaptive Clothing for Kids With Disabilities
The collection launched today.