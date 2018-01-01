Disabilities

What's Behind the Rise in Deaf-Owned Businesses?
Disabilities

What's Behind the Rise in Deaf-Owned Businesses?

If you're a deaf entrepreneur, more and more services are springing up to help you succeed. What's holding you back?
Marilyn Weber | 5 min read
This Innovative Tech Gives Voice to the Voiceless
Technology

This Innovative Tech Gives Voice to the Voiceless

Smartstones' game-changing technology allows people who can't speak to communicate in new ways.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Billions of Smartphone Users and I Wasn't One of Them
Smart Devices

Billions of Smartphone Users and I Wasn't One of Them

Quadriplegic entrepreneur spearheads efforts to develop smartphone and other devices for people with physical limitations.
Giora Livne | 5 min read
The Unusual Way This Startup Found Funding
Venture Capital

The Unusual Way This Startup Found Funding

The Initial connection may not happen in an office. This startup went looking for backers on their own turf.
Brittany Shoot | 2 min read
Meet the Designers Hoping to Treat ADHD and Alzheimer's with Gaming
100 Brilliant Companies

Meet the Designers Hoping to Treat ADHD and Alzheimer's with Gaming

These are games that kids and parents can all appreciate.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read
Polish Group Seeks to Help the Blind With Free Smart Glasses
Smart Devices

Polish Group Seeks to Help the Blind With Free Smart Glasses

Parsee has developed a prototype of the battery-powered glasses which have a 3-D printed frame, internet protocol camera and earphone.
Reuters | 2 min read
How This Franchisee Is Giving Hope -- and Jobs -- to the Disabled Community
Franchisees

How This Franchisee Is Giving Hope -- and Jobs -- to the Disabled Community

Disabled people make great employees. That's why this Tim Hortons owner keeps hiring them.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Facebook and Twitter Improving Accessibility for the Visually Impaired Is Noble, But Both May Have Another Motive
Social Media

Facebook and Twitter Improving Accessibility for the Visually Impaired Is Noble, But Both May Have Another Motive

Both social network giants have introduced tools that allow users to hear details about photos.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
'Dancing Barista' Demonstrates the Rewards of Heart-Centered Leadership
Leadership

'Dancing Barista' Demonstrates the Rewards of Heart-Centered Leadership

The manager of a Toronto Starbucks hired an autistic teen and helped him succeed. They are now the two most famous Starbucks employees in the world.
Susan Steinbrecher | 4 min read
Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up With Mom Designer to Create a Line of Adaptive Clothing for Kids With Disabilities
Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up With Mom Designer to Create a Line of Adaptive Clothing for Kids With Disabilities

The collection launched today.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
