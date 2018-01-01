Disaster Recovery

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World
Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World

Hint: It's saving lives.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
5 Things to Research Before Working With a Startup
Startups

5 Things to Research Before Working With a Startup

You've poured your heart and soul into building your company. Make sure any newcomer you bring into your business has done the same -- and has the processes in place to protect your investments.
James Parsons | 5 min read
Staying on Course Despite the Ravages of Hurricane Maria
Disaster Recovery

Staying on Course Despite the Ravages of Hurricane Maria

After two hurricanes pounded Puerto Rico, just meeting payroll and keeping the doors open is a big achievement.
Carlos Meléndez | 7 min read
Cannabis Industry Rallies to Overcome Unique Legal Barriers to Recovery From Northern California Fires

Cannabis Industry Rallies to Overcome Unique Legal Barriers to Recovery From Northern California Fires

Growers and processors devastated by raging wildfire don't have federal crop insurance or access to disaster relief. They can't even legally crowdfund to help each other.
Andre Bourque | 9 min read
3 Steps Effective Leaders Take When Dealing With Crisis
Crisis Management

3 Steps Effective Leaders Take When Dealing With Crisis

When everything goes sideways without warning is when you find out who really is a leader and who just happens to be boss.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 4 min read
5 Ways You Can Help Mexico After the Deadly Earthquake
Disaster Recovery

5 Ways You Can Help Mexico After the Deadly Earthquake

Please help those affected by this disaster.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Hurricanes Irma & Harvey: Leading Your Business In the Aftermath Of Disaster
Disaster Recovery

Hurricanes Irma & Harvey: Leading Your Business In the Aftermath Of Disaster

Treating employees as family and your community as home is the fastest way to recover from catastrophe.
Brian Fielkow | 7 min read
Is Your Business Ready for the Next Devastating Natural Disaster?
Disaster Planning

Is Your Business Ready for the Next Devastating Natural Disaster?

A natural disaster can destroy a business in the matter of minutes, which could leave an unprepared entrepreneur destitute.
Chris Meyer | 7 min read
4 Ways to Ensure Your Startup Will Survive Disaster
Preparation

4 Ways to Ensure Your Startup Will Survive Disaster

A little preparation can shield your business from suffering a total loss should catastrophe strike.
Sheldon Yellen | 5 min read
How to Turn Negative Experiences Around and Thrive
Growth Strategies

How to Turn Negative Experiences Around and Thrive

Staying strong when things are bad is a powerful way to ignite your personal growth.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
