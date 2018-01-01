Doctors

How This Entrepreneur Paid Off $400,000 Without Closing His Business
How This Entrepreneur Paid Off $400,000 Without Closing His Business

A struggling pediatrician reshapes himself into an entrepreneur and builds a healthcare powerhouse.
Camille Sweeney and Josh Gosfield | 9 min read
Doctors Use Virtual Reality to Map Patient's Brain During Surgery
Doctors Use Virtual Reality to Map Patient's Brain During Surgery

Virtual reality is becoming increasingly useful when it comes to the medical field.
Billy Steele | 2 min read
New York City Dermatologist Who Pioneered Subway Advertising Has Shuttered His Practice
New York City Dermatologist Who Pioneered Subway Advertising Has Shuttered His Practice

Garish ads starring Dr. Jonathan Zizmor offering acne anecdotes, laser peels and tattoo removal procedures will be no more.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Google's Next Goal: Trying to Improve Robot-Assisted Surgery
Google's Next Goal: Trying to Improve Robot-Assisted Surgery

Through a new partnership with Johnson & Johnson, Google is coming to an operating room near you.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Apple's Health Tech Takes Early Lead Among Top Hospitals
Apple's Health Tech Takes Early Lead Among Top Hospitals

Fourteen of 23 top hospitals said they have rolled out a pilot program of Apple's HealthKit service.
Reuters | 5 min read
This Health App Puts Real, Live Medical Professionals In Your Pocket
This Health App Puts Real, Live Medical Professionals In Your Pocket

For $15 a week, Vida delivers live, one-on-one personalized medical advice from health-care pros.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Augmedix, the Google Glass App for Medical Data Entry, Raises $16 Million
Augmedix, the Google Glass App for Medical Data Entry, Raises $16 Million

The startup is developing an app for Google Glass that will give doctors easier access to patient information.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
How This Google Glass Startup Is Saving Doctors Time
How This Google Glass Startup Is Saving Doctors Time

Ian Shakil and Pelu Tran help doctors by slashing data-entry work, thanks to Google Glass.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Google Is Now Connecting Users Searching for Symptoms With Doctors Over Video Chat
Google Is Now Connecting Users Searching for Symptoms With Doctors Over Video Chat

The conventional wisdom 'don't diagnose your illness over the Internet' may be changing.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Championing Patient-Centered Innovation
Championing Patient-Centered Innovation

An often-overlooked source for great ideas are those who live or work on the front lines of health care.
Louis Foreman | 5 min read
