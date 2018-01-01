Doctors
Reinvention
One Day, You'll Be 50 or 60 or 70, and You'll Either Have Achieved Your Dreams -- or Not
I graduated from medical school at 39, opened a business at 50 and wrote a book at 63. It's never too late to reinvent yourself.
More From This Topic
Success Stories
How This Entrepreneur Paid Off $400,000 Without Closing His Business
A struggling pediatrician reshapes himself into an entrepreneur and builds a healthcare powerhouse.
Virtual Reality
Doctors Use Virtual Reality to Map Patient's Brain During Surgery
Virtual reality is becoming increasingly useful when it comes to the medical field.
Advertising
New York City Dermatologist Who Pioneered Subway Advertising Has Shuttered His Practice
Garish ads starring Dr. Jonathan Zizmor offering acne anecdotes, laser peels and tattoo removal procedures will be no more.
Google's Next Goal: Trying to Improve Robot-Assisted Surgery
Through a new partnership with Johnson & Johnson, Google is coming to an operating room near you.
Apple
Apple's Health Tech Takes Early Lead Among Top Hospitals
Fourteen of 23 top hospitals said they have rolled out a pilot program of Apple's HealthKit service.
health apps
This Health App Puts Real, Live Medical Professionals In Your Pocket
For $15 a week, Vida delivers live, one-on-one personalized medical advice from health-care pros.
Startup Funding
Augmedix, the Google Glass App for Medical Data Entry, Raises $16 Million
The startup is developing an app for Google Glass that will give doctors easier access to patient information.
Google Glass
How This Google Glass Startup Is Saving Doctors Time
Ian Shakil and Pelu Tran help doctors by slashing data-entry work, thanks to Google Glass.
Health
Google Is Now Connecting Users Searching for Symptoms With Doctors Over Video Chat
The conventional wisdom 'don't diagnose your illness over the Internet' may be changing.
Inventions
Championing Patient-Centered Innovation
An often-overlooked source for great ideas are those who live or work on the front lines of health care.