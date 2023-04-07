World Health Day: CLIRNET Launches India's First AI-Powered Doctor's Assistant (AiDA)

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

CLIRNET, India's fastest growing community of doctors, has announced the launch of AiDA, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Doctor's Assistant. AiDA is designed to assist doctors and medical practitioners in their daily practice by providing quick, probable, and accurate diagnosis. Built on top of OpenAI platform, AiDA is a state-of-the-art tool that leverages advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing techniques to support doctors in making informed decisions, minimizing potential of human error, and providing the best possible care to their patients. The benefits will be reaped by doctors across India, including those practicing in the remotest areas.

"CLIRNET is committed to improving healthcare outcomes by leveraging the power of technology. With AiDA, we are taking a big step towards achieving our goal. AiDA is designed to make life easier for doctors by providing them with the support they need to make accurate and informed decisions. The benefits will be reaped by doctors across India, including those practicing in the remotest areas. We are confident that AIDA will be a game-changer in the healthcare industry," said Saurav Kasera, co-founder of CLIRNET.

AiDA in its first phase will help doctors with Differential Diagnosis (DDx) based on natural language queries, something the doctor community has sought for long. Excellent results have been obtained from the initial usage tests with doctors pan-India. DDx will assist the doctor to make an informed diagnosis by suggesting a list of medical conditions (with associated probabilities) that share the same symptoms. Requiring minimal tech skills, AiDA will help doctors achieve diagnostic excellence. This will create a deep positive impact on patient outcomes and reduce mortality, stated the company in an official statement.

AiDA is built using the powerful AI technique called transformers. It is a large language model (LLM) trained on millions of published articles, CLIRNET content, clinical studies, PubMed papers and other similar texts. Its Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine allows it to understand conversational English, while the LLM along with the Generative Pre-transformer finds relevant responses and explains them in plain English, the statement added.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

