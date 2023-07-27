According to police, the receptionist stole from over 75 patients.

A Florida doctor's office receptionist is in hot water after allegedly scamming dozens of unknowing patients.

Angelina Mena, who worked the front desk at MacDonald Family EyeCare in Winter Springs, has been arrested for allegedly stealing about $44,000 from 76 patients by using her own Square account to process transactions, the Winter Springs Police Department announced via Facebook.

Mena was first reported to the Winter Springs Police Department in March 2022 by her employer after they suspected foul pay during her year working for the optometrist.

RELATED: California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

Following a 16-month-long investigation, per ABC News, authorities filed charges with the State Attorney's Office and arrested Mena on July 21.

The department has yet to disclose the charges against Mena, however, they stated that she was booked at Orange County Jail.

RELATED: Los Angeles Man Indicted for Decade-Long Telemarketing Scam Defrauding Elderly Victims of Over $4.5 Million

No further information is available at this time.