Doctor's Office Receptionist Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $44,000 From Patients in Square Payment Scam According to police, the receptionist stole from over 75 patients.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Angelina Mena was booked following a 16-month investigation.
  • She was first reported by her employer for "allegedly illegally using patients’ credit card information to commit credit card fraud."

A Florida doctor's office receptionist is in hot water after allegedly scamming dozens of unknowing patients.

Angelina Mena, who worked the front desk at MacDonald Family EyeCare in Winter Springs, has been arrested for allegedly stealing about $44,000 from 76 patients by using her own Square account to process transactions, the Winter Springs Police Department announced via Facebook.

Mena was first reported to the Winter Springs Police Department in March 2022 by her employer after they suspected foul pay during her year working for the optometrist.

Following a 16-month-long investigation, per ABC News, authorities filed charges with the State Attorney's Office and arrested Mena on July 21.

The department has yet to disclose the charges against Mena, however, they stated that she was booked at Orange County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.

Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

