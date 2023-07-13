Los Angeles Man Indicted for Decade-Long Telemarketing Scam Defrauding Elderly Victims of Over $4.5 Million The scammers allegedly posed as company reps offering advertising and related services to current and former timeshare owners.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • Two men each face 10 charges for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud related to telemarketing and email marketing campaigns aimed at the elderly.
  • The decade-long scam scam cost victims more than $4.5 million.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted a man from West Los Angeles for running a telemarketing scam that targeted elderly victims over the course of a decade, resulting in fraudulent gains of more than $4.5 million.

Michael Alexai Dragunov, 44, along with Christopher Michael Lang, 42, an accomplice from Kansas, each face 10 charges in total for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud related to telemarketing and email marketing campaigns aimed at the elderly.

From August 2013 to June 2023, Dragunov and Lang allegedly posed as representatives of companies offering advertising and related services to current or former timeshare owners, according to the indictment. The defendants used aliases, Skype phone numbers, and fictitious transactions to hide their identities and make their telemarketing companies appear legitimate.

The victims were tricked into signing agreements with Dragunov and Lang's fraudulent telemarketing companies, which claimed to help sell or rent their timeshare properties for a single advertising fee. In reality, the victims never received the promised services or money, even after paying recurring fees totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars over multiple years.

The men allegedly went to great lengths to keep up the facade of their fraudulent telemarketing agencies, including making "hundreds of phony small transactions" on the companies' payment processing accounts.

Related: California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

To extract more money from victims, Dragunov and Lang allegedly employed various deceptive tactics, including falsely assuring victims that the fees would be refunded or reimbursed, asserting that victims still owed taxes on their timeshare properties, and warning that any attempts to dispute payments would result in the loss of all funds and proceeds from potential timeshare sales or rentals.

If convicted, the men could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

Related: Instagram Influencer Allegedly Scammed 'Older' And 'Vulnerable' Americans Out of $2 Million in Romance Scheme

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Scams News and Trends Crime Fraud

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

How Prioritizing UX Design Can Fuel Long-Term Growth in the Next Decade

Here's why businesses should be prioritizing user experience.

By Amandeep Singh
Business News

Twitter Is Being Sued for $500 Million By Laid Off Employees Claiming Unpaid Severance

The class action lawsuit was filed in California.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Inside the Hidden Costs of Sole Proprietorship

Self-employed professionals often rely on trial and error to find their way, but what you don't know, you can't learn.

By Shahar Plinner
Money & Finance

Is Early Retirement Really Out of The Question For You? Here Are 10 Money-Saving Tips That Can Help Make It Happen.

If you dream of retiring early, these strategies can help you achieve your dream lifestyle.

By John Rampton