Effective Leadership

4 Things the New Leader of an Organization Should Do Right Away
Leadership

4 Things the New Leader of an Organization Should Do Right Away

Earning the trust and loyalty of an entire organization is a challenge, but there are things an incoming leader can do to hit the ground running and earn support.
Tom Gimbel | 4 min read
3 Strategies for Projecting Success and Confidence as a Leader
Leadership

3 Strategies for Projecting Success and Confidence as a Leader

A leader's job is to step into everyone's shoes and find ways to make the path less treacherous, stressful and demoralizing.
Rehan Ijaz | 4 min read
Why This Founder Says the Worst Advice He Ever Got Was to Listen to His Users
20 Questions

Just because users have feedback, doesn't mean that it is good.

Just because users have feedback, doesn't mean that it is good.
Nina Zipkin | 12 min read
5 Leadership Lessons on the Court, for Business off the Court
College Basketball

5 Leadership Lessons on the Court, for Business off the Court

What does March Madness have to teach you and your business? Look no further than the UConn Huskies women's basketball team.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
Being a Trusted Leader: What You Need to Know As Your Company Grows
Trust

The first step is to avoid any "us. vs. them" mentality.

The first step is to avoid any "us. vs. them" mentality.
Heather R. Huhman | 7 min read
How 1 Executive Became a Transformational Leader
Leadership

How 1 Executive Became a Transformational Leader

"The one thing that we can all control when we show up to work is the effort that we put forth."
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
How to Lead Versus Manage, to Improve Your Team's Success
Leadership Qualities

How to Lead Versus Manage, to Improve Your Team's Success

To engage workers, step back from the day to day and focus on proactive, inspiring leadership rather than reactive, putting-out-fires management.
Robert Glazer | 6 min read
How to Detect a Leader vs. a Follower
Leadership

How to Detect a Leader vs. a Follower

And if you are an entrepreneur, are you keeping up to date with approaches to social media and all else that needs to be learned?
Elinor Stutz | 4 min read
6 Changes Your Company Must Make to Develop More Female Leaders
Women in Business

6 Changes Your Company Must Make to Develop More Female Leaders

Unconscious bias is undermining companies that sincerely, but wrongly, believe they are meritocracies.
Steffen Maier | 10 min read
Should You Take Business Advice That Contradicts Your Instincts?
Instincts

Should You Take Business Advice That Contradicts Your Instincts?

"Go with your gut" is an appealing phrase. But, one problem: Those instincts of yours can run you wrong.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
