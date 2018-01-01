Tor Constantino

I Learned Everything Important About Succeeding as an Entrepreneur Washing Dishes for My First Boss
Entrepreneurial Lessons

I Learned Everything Important About Succeeding as an Entrepreneur Washing Dishes for My First Boss

There are no unimportant jobs and no unimportant customers.
6 min read
Millennials Make Themselves Miserable Fretting About Work but Boomer Colleagues Can Teach Them to Chill
Millennials

Millennials Make Themselves Miserable Fretting About Work but Boomer Colleagues Can Teach Them to Chill

Research shows workers who launched careers during the Great Recession are plagued with anxieties much less prevalent among older colleagues.
6 min read
3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You
Conversational Intelligence

3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You

The easiest way to be intriguing is listen closely after you've asked someone to tell you about themself.
5 min read
3 Tips for Softening the Blow When You Have to Deliver Bad News
Communication Strategies

3 Tips for Softening the Blow When You Have to Deliver Bad News

There is no way to make bad news welcome but there are lots of way to make hearing it even worse.
3 min read
3 Tips for Succeeding After You Fail
Failure

3 Tips for Succeeding After You Fail

Failure is pretty much inevitable. What comes afterward is a choice.
4 min read
4 Tactics to Transform Obstacles into Opportunities
Ready for Anything

4 Tactics to Transform Obstacles into Opportunities

Really difficult problems often demand an entirely fresh examination of the business.
4 min read
10 Commandments of Successfully Managing a Business Crisis
Crisis Management

10 Commandments of Successfully Managing a Business Crisis

Commandment number one is beginning preparing before anything has gone wrong.
5 min read
Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage
Media Coverage

Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage

If you didn't own the store, why would you care that it's opening?
4 min read
4 Things Every Entrepreneur Must Consider Before Hiring Their First, or Next, Employee.
Hiring

4 Things Every Entrepreneur Must Consider Before Hiring Their First, or Next, Employee.

In the earliest stages of growth, the right hire can be rocket fuel. The wrong hire can be a disaster.
5 min read
States Are Offering Tax Amnesty to Ecommerce Business Before They Drop the Hammer
Ecommerce

States Are Offering Tax Amnesty to Ecommerce Business Before They Drop the Hammer

Online store owners are facing huge tax bills but some have been given a brief window to get out from under it.
3 min read
5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know
Press Coverage

5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know

Unless you've been arrested, reporters aren't interested in your company. Once you understand that, you can make a plan.
4 min read
3 Lies Unsuccessful People Tell Themselves
Success

3 Lies Unsuccessful People Tell Themselves

The path to success starts with seeing things as they really are.
4 min read
5 Selling Principles Learned From Dr. Seuss
Ready for Anything

5 Selling Principles Learned From Dr. Seuss

Sam I Am had an unattractive product but sold it and made customer happy in the process.
4 min read
3 Concepts for Developing Inner Peace In a Hectic Life
Personal Development

3 Concepts for Developing Inner Peace In a Hectic Life

Narrowly defining success as more money overlooks how remarkably common it is to be unhappy and rich.
5 min read
How Not to Be Crushed by These 3 Inevitable Types of Entrepreneurial Stress
Stress Management

How Not to Be Crushed by These 3 Inevitable Types of Entrepreneurial Stress

Engineers build bridges that withstand relentless stress. You can do the same with yourself and your business.
4 min read
