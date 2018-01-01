Tor Constantino

Entrepreneurial Lessons
I Learned Everything Important About Succeeding as an Entrepreneur Washing Dishes for My First Boss
There are no unimportant jobs and no unimportant customers.
Millennials
Millennials Make Themselves Miserable Fretting About Work but Boomer Colleagues Can Teach Them to Chill
Research shows workers who launched careers during the Great Recession are plagued with anxieties much less prevalent among older colleagues.
Conversational Intelligence
3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You
The easiest way to be intriguing is listen closely after you've asked someone to tell you about themself.
Communication Strategies
3 Tips for Softening the Blow When You Have to Deliver Bad News
There is no way to make bad news welcome but there are lots of way to make hearing it even worse.
Failure
3 Tips for Succeeding After You Fail
Failure is pretty much inevitable. What comes afterward is a choice.
Ready for Anything
4 Tactics to Transform Obstacles into Opportunities
Really difficult problems often demand an entirely fresh examination of the business.
Crisis Management
10 Commandments of Successfully Managing a Business Crisis
Commandment number one is beginning preparing before anything has gone wrong.
Media Coverage
Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage
If you didn't own the store, why would you care that it's opening?
Hiring
4 Things Every Entrepreneur Must Consider Before Hiring Their First, or Next, Employee.
In the earliest stages of growth, the right hire can be rocket fuel. The wrong hire can be a disaster.
Ecommerce
States Are Offering Tax Amnesty to Ecommerce Business Before They Drop the Hammer
Online store owners are facing huge tax bills but some have been given a brief window to get out from under it.
Press Coverage
5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know
Unless you've been arrested, reporters aren't interested in your company. Once you understand that, you can make a plan.
Success
3 Lies Unsuccessful People Tell Themselves
The path to success starts with seeing things as they really are.
Ready for Anything
5 Selling Principles Learned From Dr. Seuss
Sam I Am had an unattractive product but sold it and made customer happy in the process.
Personal Development
3 Concepts for Developing Inner Peace In a Hectic Life
Narrowly defining success as more money overlooks how remarkably common it is to be unhappy and rich.
Stress Management
How Not to Be Crushed by These 3 Inevitable Types of Entrepreneurial Stress
Engineers build bridges that withstand relentless stress. You can do the same with yourself and your business.