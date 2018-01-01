Election 2012
Presidential Elections
Survey Shows Presidential Candidates Miss the Mark on Small-Business Issues
Independent, unaffiliated entrepreneurs will decide who wins the small-business vote in November.
More From This Topic
Finance
Barack Obama's Second Term Small-Business Agenda
Barack Obama won his reelection bid last night. See what his second term holds for small businesses.
Entrepreneurs
Young Entrepreneurs Weigh in on the 2012 Presidential Election
It's often hard to pigeonhole a generation of business owners, but as a voting block they do seem to come together -- at least on one issue.
Starting a Business
Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents
On Election Day, serial entrepreneur Steve Blank takes a moment to remember why freedom of speech, expression and thought are critical to entrepreneurship.
Starting a Business
Election Day: A Last-Minute Voter Guide For Business Owners
Here's our synopsis of where Barack Obama and Mitt Romney stand on 10 issues of importance to America's entrepreneurs.
A Buzzworthy Startup Rethinks the Political Process
Backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights, Votizen co-founder Jason Putorti talks to us about changing the future of campaigning.
Marketing
Red, White and Fabulous? Fashion Tips from the Campaign Trail
Entrepreneurs can learn a lot (or not) about dressing to impress from Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Joe Biden and Paul Ryan.
Growth Strategies
Obama and Romney Get Tough on China
In their final debate, the presidential candidates laid out aggressive stances on China in a debate Monday that focused on foreign-policy issues.
Growth Strategies
Should You Tell Employees How to Vote?
Mitt Romney has urged business owners to tell their employees how they plan to vote.
Marketing
5 Tips for Talking About Politics on Social Media
With the final debate tonight and the election right around the corner, follow these tips when mentioning politics on social media.
Growth Strategies
Shelly Sun on the Burden of Health Care (Opinion)
No matter who wins in November, our next president must work to get small-business health-care costs under control, writes Shelly Sun, co-founder of the BrightStar Care franchise.