Election 2012

Barack Obama's Second Term Small-Business Agenda
Finance

Barack Obama's Second Term Small-Business Agenda

Barack Obama won his reelection bid last night. See what his second term holds for small businesses.
Diana Ransom
Young Entrepreneurs Weigh in on the 2012 Presidential Election
Entrepreneurs

Young Entrepreneurs Weigh in on the 2012 Presidential Election

It's often hard to pigeonhole a generation of business owners, but as a voting block they do seem to come together -- at least on one issue.
Eric Shapiro | 5 min read
Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents
Starting a Business

Steve Blank on Entrepreneurs as Dissidents

On Election Day, serial entrepreneur Steve Blank takes a moment to remember why freedom of speech, expression and thought are critical to entrepreneurship.
Steve Blank
Election Day: A Last-Minute Voter Guide For Business Owners
Starting a Business

Election Day: A Last-Minute Voter Guide For Business Owners

Here's our synopsis of where Barack Obama and Mitt Romney stand on 10 issues of importance to America's entrepreneurs.
A Buzzworthy Startup Rethinks the Political Process

A Buzzworthy Startup Rethinks the Political Process

Backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights, Votizen co-founder Jason Putorti talks to us about changing the future of campaigning.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read
Red, White and Fabulous? Fashion Tips from the Campaign Trail
Marketing

Red, White and Fabulous? Fashion Tips from the Campaign Trail

Entrepreneurs can learn a lot (or not) about dressing to impress from Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Joe Biden and Paul Ryan.
Rod Kurtz
Obama and Romney Get Tough on China
Growth Strategies

Obama and Romney Get Tough on China

In their final debate, the presidential candidates laid out aggressive stances on China in a debate Monday that focused on foreign-policy issues.
Catherine Clifford
Should You Tell Employees How to Vote?
Growth Strategies

Should You Tell Employees How to Vote?

Mitt Romney has urged business owners to tell their employees how they plan to vote.
Catherine Clifford
5 Tips for Talking About Politics on Social Media
Marketing

5 Tips for Talking About Politics on Social Media

With the final debate tonight and the election right around the corner, follow these tips when mentioning politics on social media.
Scott Levy
Shelly Sun on the Burden of Health Care (Opinion)
Growth Strategies

Shelly Sun on the Burden of Health Care (Opinion)

No matter who wins in November, our next president must work to get small-business health-care costs under control, writes Shelly Sun, co-founder of the BrightStar Care franchise.
Shelly Sun | 3 min read
