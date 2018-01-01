Election 2016

More From This Topic

The Trouble With Divisive Leadership
Office Politics

The Trouble With Divisive Leadership

Workplaces are becoming more political, and that's never a good thing.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Cannabis Medicinals Sales Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2020

Cannabis Medicinals Sales Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2020

Legalization of medical marijuana in more than half the states has created a booming market for medicinal and personal care products.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Donald Trump Won the Election and Now America Needs to Navigate the Transition
Opinion

Donald Trump Won the Election and Now America Needs to Navigate the Transition

In tumultuous times the most important consideration is what values absolutely must remain the same, such as the sanctity of our democracy.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
The Importance of Listening Is the Lesson to Be Learned From This Election
Marketing

The Importance of Listening Is the Lesson to Be Learned From This Election

Listening is perhaps the best marketing plan you could do right now for your brand.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Marriott CEO to Trump: 'We Should Keep the Welcome Mat Out'
Leadership

Marriott CEO to Trump: 'We Should Keep the Welcome Mat Out'

'Disprove your critics,' he tells the president elect.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
How Trump Won Using Strategic Branding, and What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Him
Presidential Elections

How Trump Won Using Strategic Branding, and What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Him

Specialization is better than generalization, Trump teaches us. That's why white working-class men loved him.
Jayson DeMers | 7 min read
Broad Voter Approval for Cannabis Has Likely Ignited Explosive Growth

Broad Voter Approval for Cannabis Has Likely Ignited Explosive Growth

The 2016 elections are widely seen as a tipping point opening a flood of new investment in the cannabis industry.
Cy Scott | 4 min read
Will the 'Entrepreneur' President Embrace the Cannabis Economy?

Will the 'Entrepreneur' President Embrace the Cannabis Economy?

Cannabis industry thought leaders share some thoughts on how the Trump administration may affect them.
Andre Bourque | 6 min read
Leaders and Entrepreneurs Encourage Unity After Election
Presidential Elections

Leaders and Entrepreneurs Encourage Unity After Election

Rather than dwelling on your emotions, look at Donald Trump's victory as an opportunity to come together and unite, they say.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
7 Things Business Owners Need to Know Post-Election

7 Things Business Owners Need to Know Post-Election

Last night's vote has brought market scares, wage hikes, marijuana legalization and more.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.