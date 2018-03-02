Emergency Plans
Scary Hurricane Florence Facts by the Numbers
Breaking down the expected impact of this historic storm.
With Google's New App, Your Loved Ones Can Find You During Emergencies
Trusted Contacts will give out your location, even when you can't access your phone.
Crisis Management
Facing Potential Terrorism, Entrepreneurs Need to Think About the Unthinkable
A well thought-out crisis-management plan is essential for every business to have in today's world.
Insurance
Tech Startups Are Prodding the Dinosaur That Is the Insurance Industry
With a huge unmet need for insurance in the U.S., it's prime time for tech entrepreneurs to modernize the aging system.
Crisis Management
5 Scenarios Where Panic Can Destroy Your Startup
Missed a deadline? Lost an important client? Facing an unexpected competitor? Stay calm and react with a plan.
Emergency Plans
Do You Have a 'Business Continuity Plan'?
If disaster strikes, what will you do? Here are four tips on how to prepare.
Starting a Business
Running a Child-Care Service? How to Keep Kids Safe.
How to deal effectively with some of the main safety issues you'll encounter in your child-care business.
Surge Pricing
Uber to Cap Surge Pricing During Winter Storm Juno
In the past, the company has come under fire for surging prices during times of crisis.
Crisis Management
Is Your Business Prepared to Handle an Unexpected Emergency?
It's better to scramble now and lay a foundation with a crisis-communications plan than when the company is in the hot seat.
Disaster Planning
6 Earthquake Preparedness Tips for Business Owners
Everything you need to know to protect yourself, your employees and your property in the event of an earthquake.
Disaster Planning
15 Tips to Prepare for Security Threats Big and Small
Remember the meteor that broke every window in that Siberian city? Nobody can predict everything that might go wrong but some commonsense preparations are a good idea no matter what does.