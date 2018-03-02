Emergency Plans

More From This Topic

With Google's New App, Your Loved Ones Can Find You During Emergencies
Google

With Google's New App, Your Loved Ones Can Find You During Emergencies

Trusted Contacts will give out your location, even when you can't access your phone.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Facing Potential Terrorism, Entrepreneurs Need to Think About the Unthinkable
Crisis Management

Facing Potential Terrorism, Entrepreneurs Need to Think About the Unthinkable

A well thought-out crisis-management plan is essential for every business to have in today's world.
Jonathan Segal | 9 min read
Tech Startups Are Prodding the Dinosaur That Is the Insurance Industry
Insurance

Tech Startups Are Prodding the Dinosaur That Is the Insurance Industry

With a huge unmet need for insurance in the U.S., it's prime time for tech entrepreneurs to modernize the aging system.
Jennifer Fitzgerald | 7 min read
5 Scenarios Where Panic Can Destroy Your Startup
Crisis Management

5 Scenarios Where Panic Can Destroy Your Startup

Missed a deadline? Lost an important client? Facing an unexpected competitor? Stay calm and react with a plan.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Do You Have a 'Business Continuity Plan'?
Emergency Plans

Do You Have a 'Business Continuity Plan'?

If disaster strikes, what will you do? Here are four tips on how to prepare.
Heather Ripley | 5 min read
Running a Child-Care Service? How to Keep Kids Safe.
Starting a Business

Running a Child-Care Service? How to Keep Kids Safe.

How to deal effectively with some of the main safety issues you'll encounter in your child-care business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Uber to Cap Surge Pricing During Winter Storm Juno
Surge Pricing

Uber to Cap Surge Pricing During Winter Storm Juno

In the past, the company has come under fire for surging prices during times of crisis.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Is Your Business Prepared to Handle an Unexpected Emergency?
Crisis Management

Is Your Business Prepared to Handle an Unexpected Emergency?

It's better to scramble now and lay a foundation with a crisis-communications plan than when the company is in the hot seat.
Heather Ripley | 4 min read
6 Earthquake Preparedness Tips for Business Owners
Disaster Planning

6 Earthquake Preparedness Tips for Business Owners

Everything you need to know to protect yourself, your employees and your property in the event of an earthquake.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
15 Tips to Prepare for Security Threats Big and Small
Disaster Planning

15 Tips to Prepare for Security Threats Big and Small

Remember the meteor that broke every window in that Siberian city? Nobody can predict everything that might go wrong but some commonsense preparations are a good idea no matter what does.
Robert Siciliano | 4 min read
