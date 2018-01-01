Employee Benefits

More From This Topic

8 in 10 Employees Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How You Can Help Them Break the Cycle
Debt

8 in 10 Employees Live Paycheck to Paycheck -- How You Can Help Them Break the Cycle

Financial struggles for employees also create problems for employers.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Invest in Your Business by Developing Leaders From Within
Managing Employees

Invest in Your Business by Developing Leaders From Within

Focus on your mid-level employees to help them grow with your company.
Sirmara Campbell | 4 min read
United Airlines' Bonus Lottery Was Doomed to Fail. Don't Make the Same Mistake With Your Team.
Employee Benefits

United Airlines' Bonus Lottery Was Doomed to Fail. Don't Make the Same Mistake With Your Team.

Your employees don't want rewards -- they want respect.
Brittany Larsen | 4 min read
7 Reasons Why Keeping the Job You Have Might Be Your Smartest Career Move
Career Change

7 Reasons Why Keeping the Job You Have Might Be Your Smartest Career Move

Leaving your comfort zone is not automatically a brilliant idea.
Tracy Maylett | 6 min read
Why You Should Encourage Employees to Be 'Selfish'
Managing Employees

Why You Should Encourage Employees to Be 'Selfish'

Selfishness doesn't have to be a negative trait.
Dan Ruch | 5 min read
This Startup Aims to be the Slack of Healthcare
Healthcare

This Startup Aims to be the Slack of Healthcare

HealthJoy's communication platform uses artificial intelligence and chatbot technology to hold down healthcare costs.
Marsha Hunt | 7 min read
Everything Small Business Owners Need to Know About the 401(k) Match
401(k)s

Everything Small Business Owners Need to Know About the 401(k) Match

Find out how best to offer this perk to your employees.
Kevin Busque | 5 min read
With Today's Changing Workforce Demographic, Companies That Want to Succeed Would Do Well to Offer This Employee Benefit
Employee Benefits

With Today's Changing Workforce Demographic, Companies That Want to Succeed Would Do Well to Offer This Employee Benefit

Here is everything you need to know about paid family leave.
Breanna Scott and Terri Rhodes | 5 min read
How to Incorporate This One Employee Perk to Improve Your Business
Learning

How to Incorporate This One Employee Perk to Improve Your Business

Building a learning culture fuels business success.
Shelley Osborne | 6 min read
5 Ways to Improve Employee Care During an Uncertain Time
Employee Benefits

5 Ways to Improve Employee Care During an Uncertain Time

Health insurance turbulence shows little is for certain. Your team will appreciate you doing what you can to watch out for their well being.
Adam Goldberg | 5 min read

Employee benefits are benefits offered to employees from employers, such as health insurance, disability insurance and a retirement plan, to name a few. Benefit plans can add approximately 30 to 40 percent cost to the base pay of most employees. However, offering employee benefits can shape a company’s culture and affect employee retention -- as well as the quality of talent attracted to a business. Some benefits are mandatory by federal law and some aren’t -- but are deeply important to employees.

Small businesses: Often times, small-business owners believe they can’t afford to offer employee benefits -- and with good reason. However, currently the Affordable Care Act subsidizes the cost of medical insurance for businesses that have fewer than 25 full-time employees.

Here are some employee benefits that are required by law:

  • Time off to vote, serve on a jury and perform military service.
  • Compliance with all workers' compensation requirements.
  • Compliance with the Federal Family and Medical Leave.
To find out more about employee benefits, read “Weighing a Rollout of Benefits for Employees? 4 Tips for Startups to Consider” and “The Basics of Employee Benefits.”
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.