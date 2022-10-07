This Tech Company Has The Best Perks And Benefits -- And No, It's Not Google
On-site pools and lavish gyms are only some of the perks offered in Silicon Valley.
From Google's 26-acre headquarters equipped with amenities like an onsite swimming pool and rock climbing wall, to Uber's San Francisco office with 180 glass panes that open and shut throughout the day to utilize fresh air — it's no secret that working in tech comes with major perks.
However, despite Google's reputation for next-level employee perks at its Mountain View headquarters, it didn't even make the Top 10 list of tech companies with the best perks and benefits.
Job-hunting site Comparably recently released a report of the 100 best companies' perks and benefits based on anonymous employee feedback over the past year.
"Beyond competitive pay, having great perks and benefits continue to play an important role in what makes a workplace attractive," Jason Nazar, co-founder and chief executive officer of Comparably told USA Today. "From fully-paid healthcare and unlimited time off to fertility and adoption benefits, more companies are expanding their offerings to make a difference in the lives of their employees."
Between September 2021 and September 2022, employees were asked to rate their companies based on how satisfied they were with benefits and office perks.
Microsoft came in at number one for large tech companies, with one survey responder stating the medical and fitness expenses are "extremely generous."
As for the office itself, it's essentially a small town equipped with its own transit system, secret underground tech labs, shopping mall, treehouses, and an onsite lake.
For small- and mid-size tech companies, defined by Comparably as having fewer than 500 employees, Civic Financial Services in Redondo Beach, California was rated at the top for best employee perks and benefits. Employees gave their perks and benefits a score of 93/100, with exceptional attention to health and wellness as well as its unique office space.
10 best large companies for perks and benefits
- Microsoft: Redmond, Washington
- Adobe: San Jose, California
- HubSpot: Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Chegg: anta Clara, California
- Meta: Menlo Park, California
- Uber: San Francisco
- Boston Consulting Group: Boston
- ZipRecruiter: Santa Monica, California
- Snap Inc.: Santa Monica, California
- LinkedIn: Sunnyvale, California
10 best small and mid-sized companies for perks and benefits
- Civic Financial Services: Redondo Beach, California
- connectRN: Waltham, Massachusetts
- Route: Lehi, Utah
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals: Florham Park, New Jersey
- Wistia: Cambridge, Massachusetts
- InVision: New York, New York
- Curbio: Potomac
- Velosio: Columbus, Ohio
- Forma: Fremont, California
- HG Insights: Santa Barbara, California
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Done With 'Happy to Be Here.' She Thinks Latina Entrepreneurs Are Undervalued, So She's Working to Give Them $14 Billion in Loans.
-
How to Retrain Your Brain and Achieve the Highest Levels of Success
-
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began as a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
-
TikTok Is Doling Out Age-Old Resume Advice. This Former Microsoft Recruiter Says You Should Ignore It.
-
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
-
-
Sallie Krawcheck Was the Queen of Wall Street, and Raised $100 Million to Launch Her Own Business. Then She Hit an Impasse She Hadn't Seen Coming.