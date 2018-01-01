Engineering
Engineers
Why Engineers Like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Make Great CEOs
Studies have shown that startup founders with an engineering background outnumbered those with MBAs by about three-to-one.
More From This Topic
Drones
3 Ways FAA Drone Regulations Are Changing the Construction Industry
Developers who embrace the technology stand to save time, make more money and gain an edge on their competition.
Ready for Anything
The 'Triangles of Success' Are More Than a Good Laugh
HBO's Silicon Valley offers insight into the perennial struggle between sales and engineering, between marketing and manufacturing.
Startups
4 Ways for Hardware Startups to Reduce Risk
When engineering, manufacturing and selling hardware products the best way to succeed is to plan ahead.
Franchisors
This Tutor Used a Blend of Teaching Styles to Reach Kids Worldwide
Even brilliant kids need the right lessons -- and teaching methods. That's what fuels this tutoring franchise.
Mobile Apps
There's No Place Like Home for Early-Stage Mobile App Development
The negatives of offshoring mobile-app engineering outweigh the positives, at least in the beginning of the process.
Games
How Cards Against Humanity Is Helping Women in STEM
The card game's expansion pack is a big help for a good cause.
Salary
Want to Make A Lot of Money? Majoring in Engineering Is One Good Option.
Although a bachelor's degree in one unlikely major boasts a mid-career median salary of $85,000.
Product Development
3 Tips to Save Money When Creating Your New Tech Product
You'll need a working prototype so investors know you're serious. Here's how to keep costs down.
Coding
GitHub Is Said to Hit $2 Billion Valuation With New Investment Round
The San Francisco-based social coding platform is looking to raise another $200 million.
Robots
These Tiny Robots Have Superhero Strength (VIDEO)
The MicroTug robots mimic geckos and inch worms to haul things 100 times their size.