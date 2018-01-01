Entrepreneur Index

Netflix Stock Down 30 Percent Since October
Entrepreneur Index

Netflix Stock Down 30 Percent Since October

Why is the on-demand video service's stock price falling?
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Update: The Stock Market Is Still All Over the Place
Entrepreneur Index

Update: The Stock Market Is Still All Over the Place

The Entrepreneur Index™ had a tough morning but rebounded with a strong afternoon.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Is It Time to Start Worrying About the Stock Market?
Entrepreneur Index

Is It Time to Start Worrying About the Stock Market?

The market fell again on Friday.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Can Facebook and Amazon Save the Stock Market?
Entrepreneur Index

Can Facebook and Amazon Save the Stock Market?

The stock market was down today, but FANG stocks were still up.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
Possible Trade War Sends Stock Market Into Decline
Entrepreneur Index

Possible Trade War Sends Stock Market Into Decline

Stock prices fell sharply on Tuesday, and it's not hard to see why.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
U.S. Agrees to Postpone Tariff Rate Hikes -- What Does That Mean for the Stock Market?
Entrepreneur Index

U.S. Agrees to Postpone Tariff Rate Hikes -- What Does That Mean for the Stock Market?

At least, President Trump and the U.S. agreed to hold off for another three months before raising tariff rates.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
The Touching George H.W. Bush Tribute That's Gone Viral (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

The Touching George H.W. Bush Tribute That's Gone Viral (60-Second Video)

Three things entrepreneur's should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
How Will the G20 Summit Affect the U.S. Stock Market?
Entrepreneur Index

How Will the G20 Summit Affect the U.S. Stock Market?

A dinner meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi could cause a disruption in economic growth.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
Dollar Tree Is One of the Few Winners on the Entrepreneur Index™ Today
Entrepreneur Index

Dollar Tree Is One of the Few Winners on the Entrepreneur Index™ Today

Even on a down day for the stock market, Dollar Tree partially rebounded from a tough year.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Amazon, Netflix Gains Help Lead a Strong Day for the Market
Entrepreneur Index

Amazon, Netflix Gains Help Lead a Strong Day for the Market

Amazon and Netflix stock prices just keep climbing.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
