More From Aditi Ganguly
Stocks
Is Adobe Still a Good Software Stock to Buy?
As one of the largest software and cloud computing companies in the world, Adobe (ADBE) reported solid growth in its financials over the past year, driven by pandemic tailwinds. However, as the tech industry slows as a faster-than-anticipated macroeconomic recovery kicks in, will ADBE be able to retain its growth trajectory? Read more to find out.
Stocks
2 Blockchain ETFs to Consider Buying in Q2
Blockchain technology applications go well beyond cryptocurrency. With the potential to disrupt capital markets, cloud computing and the clean energy industry, blockchain is expected to lead technological innovations in the coming months. Consequently, blockchain ETFs Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy (BLCN) and First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process (LEGR) are expected to deliver solid returns this year. So, let’s take a closer look at these funds.