Entrepreneurship Characteristics

What to Do When You Realize Entrepreneurship Isn't Your Dream Job
Entrepreneurial Mindset

Feeling down, disgruntled, disappointed? You may just need a vacation. Or you may need a whole new career. Here's how to tell.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
4 Old-School Characteristics That Make Modern Entrepreneurs Thrive
Tomorrow's biggest successes will be those who learn from those who came before. That means patience in putting business first and selecting a partner who's in it for the right reasons.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
4 Must-Have Personal Characteristics to Succeed in Business and Health
Focus on developing these principal foundations to help you remain committed to your entrepreneurial goals.
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Israeli Tech Founders
Treat investors' money like your own and you'll be prepared to tough out lean times and hard days.
Arie Abecassis | 6 min read
You Must Have This Characteristic to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
You'll go nowhere fast if you don't have this one key element in place from the start.
Michael Glauser | 5 min read
I'm a Huge Prince Fan and Went to Parties at Paisley Park. But Now I Understand How Perfect an Entrepreneur He Was.
We had visibility to Prince's business, because he had scale. But the important work he did was done quietly, just like the entrepreneurs in your community.
Mary Deelsnyder | 8 min read
6 Unlikely Characteristics Common Among Billionaires
Are physical attributes and family life factors in whether or not one becomes a billionaire?
Anders Nilsson | 5 min read
Just 3 Characteristics Separate Successful Entrepreneurs From the Failures
A great idea doesn't mean a whole lot in the world of business with hard work, patience and open-mindedness.
Jeremy Ellens | 5 min read
5 Ways to Get Into the Startup Groove
Agility, adaptability and humility are just a few character traits that really move people forward in startups.
Alex Rappaport | 4 min read
3 Signs It May Be Time to Quit Entrepreneurship
Feeling work addicted? Debilitated by your finances? Both are signs you should look for the door.
Paul Mandell | 6 min read

To start and build a business venture, new business owners will be at an advantage if they possesses strong entrepreneurship characteristics, such as creativity, risk-taking, goal-setting and leadership -- to name some examples. Entrepreneurship can be associated with bold, independent creative acts in the business world that, if successful, culminate in value creation. Entrepreneurs often disrupt the status quo and take risks to create innovative new products and services.

Well-known business leaders who are regarded as possessing entrepreneurship characteristics include Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.

A longer list of entrepreneurs can be found on the ‘Icons’ topic page.
