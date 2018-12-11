Environment
Margaret Atwood Shares Her Advice on How to Achieve Success as a Cleantech Entrepreneur
The author shares some of her thoughts on what women can do to achieve a cleaner planet.
More From This Topic
Amazon
Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's New HQ
Would you like to work in a tree house?
Sustainability
Is 'Low Cost at All Costs' the New Business Mantra? It Doesn't Have to Be.
Here are four tips to help you remain committed to sustainable practices and build a successful business.
Goals
Finish the Year Strong to Carry Momentum Into 2019
Survey your accomplishments now, and reassess your goals, to conclude this year in kinetic alignment with where you want to go next.
Sustainability
You Don't Have to Be Elon Musk to Make a Difference
Consumers are ever more impatient for brands to embrace the greater good.
Microsoft
Watch Live as Fish Swim by Microsoft's Giant Undersea Data Center
Just keep swimming.
The Way We Work
'Put Them Near a Park' and Other Things This Coworking Founder Finds Companies Miss When Picking an Office Space
Industrious co-founder and CEO Jamie Hodari explains what people want in a workplace.
S'well's Sarah Kauss On How Getting Advice From Your Past Self Can Help You Through Your Toughest Moments
The founder and CEO says journal writing is what bolsters her when she has to tackle a big challenge.
The Digest
How This Entrepreneur Behind a Multimillion-Dollar Company Is Disrupting the Seafood Industry
Duncan Berry is the co-founder of Fishpeople, a sustainable seafood company that sells products in more than 6,000 stores.
3 Things To Know
Chipotle Is Getting a New HQ -- and Taco Bell as a Neighbor! 3 Things You Need to Know.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Solar Energy
California to Require Solar Panels on Most New Homes
It's the first state where the renewable energy is mandatory.