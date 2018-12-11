Environment

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's New HQ
Amazon

Would you like to work in a tree house?
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Is 'Low Cost at All Costs' the New Business Mantra? It Doesn't Have to Be.
Sustainability

Here are four tips to help you remain committed to sustainable practices and build a successful business.
Saloni Doshi | 5 min read
Finish the Year Strong to Carry Momentum Into 2019
Goals

Survey your accomplishments now, and reassess your goals, to conclude this year in kinetic alignment with where you want to go next.
Raul Villacis | 8 min read
You Don't Have to Be Elon Musk to Make a Difference
Sustainability

Consumers are ever more impatient for brands to embrace the greater good.
Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
Watch Live as Fish Swim by Microsoft's Giant Undersea Data Center
Microsoft

Just keep swimming.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
'Put Them Near a Park' and Other Things This Coworking Founder Finds Companies Miss When Picking an Office Space
The Way We Work

Industrious co-founder and CEO Jamie Hodari explains what people want in a workplace.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
S'well's Sarah Kauss On How Getting Advice From Your Past Self Can Help You Through Your Toughest Moments

The founder and CEO says journal writing is what bolsters her when she has to tackle a big challenge.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
How This Entrepreneur Behind a Multimillion-Dollar Company Is Disrupting the Seafood Industry
The Digest

Duncan Berry is the co-founder of Fishpeople, a sustainable seafood company that sells products in more than 6,000 stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 9 min read
Chipotle Is Getting a New HQ -- and Taco Bell as a Neighbor! 3 Things You Need to Know.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
California to Require Solar Panels on Most New Homes
Solar Energy

It's the first state where the renewable energy is mandatory.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
