Festivals in India bring together the entire nation in celebration and merriment. Not only are these celebrations held on a significant scale, but they are also held very frequently owing to the vast and diverse cultural presence in our country. While all the festival celebrations are intended as a peaceful homage to the Gods and Goddesses, it has sadly begun affecting the environment in ways that are far from holy. Some may even say that these celebrations cause pandemonium in more ways than one.

However, here's one thing that everyone can agree upon - the activities we partake in during festivals are some of the major causes of air, water, sound, and land pollution. Despite many activists working towards numerous ways to help curb pollution, there is still a lack of awareness amongst the common population in our country. To completely eradicate pollution during festive celebrations, everyone must work towards celebrating the festivals in an eco-friendly manner.

1. Gifting Environmentally Friendly Products

You're not only bringing joy to someone else's life but also to our planet. Moreover, you're also gently nudging the other person in a friendly way to switch to eco-friendly personal care products. Taking care of your loved ones shouldn't come at the cost of hampering the environment.

2. Worshiping Eco-friendly Idols

With the growing concern about the environment, people have started taking small steps towards having more eco-friendly celebrations during festivals. Instead of using chemical colors and other inorganic materials to build idols, several artisans across the country have started switching to more eco-friendly materials. Lead- and mercury-free paints are often used to decrease the toxicity that is given out into the world. It is important to use nature-friendly personal care products to reduce plastic pollution.

3. Avoid Immersion Of Toxic Materials

Nisarg Shah, Founder of Ebullient Automation shared, "I feel horrified that so much of chemical paint, plaster of Paris, and other harmful chemicals end up in the water bodies where Visarjan takes place! The aquatic life is not just disturbed, but tortured cruelly." During festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, the celebrations mostly end with the immersion of idols into lakes and rivers. True, the entire affair is extremely zestful but there is no denying that this is incredibly mutilating for aquatic life. Plaster of Paris (POP), the main ingredient in the construction of most idols, emits many toxic chemicals like magnesium, sulfur, and phosphorus. The best way out of this is by constructing idols from biodegradable and recyclable materials. Furthermore, you should also avoid the use of Polystyrene or more commonly referred to as 'thermocol' and plastic items in your celebrations. Try using recycled paper or clay instead.

4. Stop Using Chemical Colors

While the festival is indeed a colourful and bright one, the future, however, would certainly not be the same if the use of toxic and chemical colours persists. Chemical colours contain harmful ingredients such as lead oxide, copper sulphate, mercury sulphite, and aluminium bromide. Several health problems arise due to the use of these chemicals; ranging from dermatitis to even cancer. Besides that, these chemicals get washed away and mix with the water, inevitably polluting it.The same happens when these colours mix with the soil. A much better alternative is using organic colours. Neither do they cause skin and hair damage nor do they cause any pollution.