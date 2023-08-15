Roman Axelrod
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder of XPANCEO
Founder of XPANCEO, a deep tech company developing the next generation of computing via an invisible and weightless smart contact lens that reinvents the whole concept of human-technology interaction and merges all your gadgets into one.
6 Guiding Principles Behind Every Successful Company — And Why You Should Follow Them to Excel
Certain common characteristics that I identified after analyzing the top companies currently active in the market can aid in achieving success. And all of them are applicable to every business.