Lucas Miller

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Echelon Copy LLC
Lucas Miller is the founder and CEO of Echelon Copy LLC, a media relations agency based in Provo, Utah that helps brands improve visibility, enhance reputation and generate leads through authentic storytelling.

These 4 Business Trends Will Have a Major Impact In 2019 -- Watch Them Closely
News and Trends

New ways to pay, shipping competition, AI and the gig economy are all factors that will deeply affect future U.S. businesses. Are you listening?
5 min read
Why Thinking Negatively Isn't Always a Bad Thing
Negativity

Contrary to what you've always been told, thinking negatively can very much be a good thing.
6 min read
4 Ways to Immediately Earn the Respect of Those You Lead (And How to Keep It)
Leadership Qualities

Are you a leader? If so, earning respect is only half the battle; keeping it is just as important - and difficult.
5 min read
6 Hacks for First-Time Entrepreneurs Seeking to Successfully Manage Remote Teams
Managing Remote Teams

Managing people is hard. Managing people you've never met before, though? It's even more difficult.
5 min read
7 Writing Mistakes Non-Writers Make When Trying to Build Influence Online
Writing

Writing might not be your strong suit, but there's no reason to repeatedly make these kinds of mistakes.
5 min read
4 Psychological Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Procrastination
Procrastination

Do you struggle with procrastination at the office? If so, believe it or not, it might not be such a bad thing.
5 min read
These 6 Online Habits Are Common, But They're Killing Your Brand's Credibility
Online Marketing

Just because 'everyone's doing it' doesn't mean your brand should follow suit.
5 min read
8 Ways You're Destroying Your Personal Brand Without Even Knowing It
Personal Branding

Sure, you might fire off a tweet every now and again, but are you really helping or hurting your personal brand?
7 min read
7 Myths About Passive Income You Can't Afford to Believe
Passive Income

All entrepreneurs seek passive income. What only a few know, however, is how to separate fact from fiction.
8 min read
If You're Doing These 7 Things, You Desperately Deserve a Pay Raise
Asking For a Raise

Does any of this sound familiar? If so, it's about time you sat down with your boss for a serious discussion.
6 min read
6 Reasons Goal Setting Is a Complete Waste of Time for New Entrepreneurs
Goal Setting

Contrary to what you've always been told, goal setting isn't all that important for new entrepreneurs.
7 min read
5 Limiting Beliefs With the Power to Kill Your Business in the Next 12 Months
Entrepreneur Mindset

An entrepreneur's mindset can bring about wild success, but it can tear down a business, as well.
8 min read
5 Things You Should Never Say to Your Best Employees
Feedback

If you're set on retaining game-changing talent, there are a few thoughts you'd be wise to keep to yourself.
7 min read
11 Reasons Talented Millennials Get Fired
Millennials

Even the most gifted of millennial minds isn't exempt from termination in the workplace.
8 min read
5 Non-Confrontational Ways Leaders Keep Their Followers Accountable
Accountability

Keeping your team accountable without being overbearing can be hard; it doesn't have to be, though.
5 min read
