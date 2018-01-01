Executive Change

4 Ways a Good Controller Helps Grow Your Company
Financial Management

4 Ways a Good Controller Helps Grow Your Company

When your business is big enough, hiring a controller to keep watch on expenses is a smart move.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
9 Tips for Poaching Top Talent
Recruiting

9 Tips for Poaching Top Talent

The key to luring executive talent is knowing where to start searching and how to keep them engaged after the hire.
Zac Carman | 6 min read
COO of Embattled Theranos to Retire
Executive Change

COO of Embattled Theranos to Retire

The company is currently being investigated by several U.S. regulators.
Reuters | 1 min read
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet
investigation

Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet

Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Priceline CEO Quits Over Relationship With Employee
Executive Change

Priceline CEO Quits Over Relationship With Employee

The employee was not under his direct supervision, but the relationship violated the company's code of conduct.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple Reportedly Hires Former Tesla Engineering VP
Apple

Apple Reportedly Hires Former Tesla Engineering VP

Chris Porritt, last working at Tesla, is said to be now working on "special projects" at Apple.
Billy Steele | 2 min read
The Heir Apparent to Disney CEO Bog Iger Steps Down
Executive Change

The Heir Apparent to Disney CEO Bog Iger Steps Down

Thomas Staggs will end his current role early next month, but will remain with the company through the fiscal year.
CNBC with Reuters | 2 min read
Sidecar Co-founder Leaves General Motors for Uber
Uber

Sidecar Co-founder Leaves General Motors for Uber

Jahan Kanna is switching from a Lyft partner to its corporate rival, Uber.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
American Apparel Names Former Liz Claiborne Head as Chairman
American Apparel

American Apparel Names Former Liz Claiborne Head as Chairman

The retailer had filed for bankruptcy in October following years of losses and the ouster of founder and CEO Dov Charney.
Reuters | 2 min read
Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Launches Proxy Fight to Remove Yahoo Board
Yahoo!

Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Launches Proxy Fight to Remove Yahoo Board

Starboard, which owns an estimated 1.7 percent of Yahoo, said it would nominate nine candidates as possible replacements.
Reuters | 2 min read
