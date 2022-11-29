The Mass Startup Top-Brass Exodus

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Post-pandemic, the priorities for working individuals has changed. As per Microsoft's 'Work Trend Index', two-third of Indian employees are inclined towards prioritizing their health and wellbeing over work, with about 65 per cent of the workforce likely to change their employers. And maybe, it stands true.

On Monday, three senior-level members at the merchant payments company BharatPe put in their papers, as reported by Mint. BharatPe's Vijay Aggarwal, chief technology officer; Rajat Jain, chief product officer for lending and consumer products; and Nehul Malhotra, head for PostPe have decided to embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

This adds to the growing list of executives who have chosen to make a switch or start their own venture. Let's take a look at executives who made a switch and to where.

With the Q4 being around the corner, only time will tell if the list continues to expand or not under the FY21-22.