You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MeitY Grants INR 2 Cr to Five Startups at BIMTECH's AIC Under SAMRIDH Program

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has granted INR 2 crore in funding to five startups incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH).

This funding, under the SAMRIDH program, reflects India's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, aligned with the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047."

The five startups—Cunomial, Credit Siddhi, Origin Connect, Transport Simple, and Vacus—are part of a cohort of eight supported by AIC-BIMTECH under the program. Collectively, these startups boast an aggregated valuation of INR75 crore, demonstrating their growth potential and impact on India's economy.

Launched by MeitY, the SAMRIDH program accelerates startup growth by providing financial support and fostering innovation across sectors. Dr Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, emphasised the program's transformative role, stating, "The SAMRIDH program has enabled BIMTECH to empower startups with tailored resources and insights, helping them innovate and thrive in competitive markets."

Dr Shalini Singh, Chairperson of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development and Acting CEO of AIC BIMTECH, highlighted, "At AIC BIMTECH, we provide comprehensive support for startups offering not just soft infrastructure and co working spaces but also invaluable mentorship, extensive networking, opportunities for market access, investor connections, and a range of business development activities."

"This approach ensures that startups are equipped with the right tools and resources to scale their operations, innovate, and thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape," she added.

AIC-BIMTECH has nurtured over 400 startups and built 200+ partnerships, fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. The eight startups under its SAMRIDH cohort—Cunomial, Credit Siddhi, Origin Connect, Transport Simple, Vacus, Fabrik, Detrocel, and Ecotio—are driving innovation, creating jobs, and generating revenue, with substantial contributions to India's economy.

YourNest Venture Capital Leads USD 1.9 Mn Funding Round for Superfone

Bengaluru-based Superfone, an all-in-one business phone and CRM app designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs), has raised USD 1.9 million (around INR 15.71 crore) in its Pre-Series A funding round. Led by YourNest Venture Capital, with an investment of USD 950,000, the round also saw participation from Ankur Capital, Finsight Seed Fund, and a consortium of angel investors.

This funding is part of the YourNest-SanchiConnect Velocity Program 2024, aimed at accelerating high-growth startups.

Superfone previously raised USD 1.84 million in July 2021.

The new funds will be strategically used to acquire national-level telecom licenses, expand engineering and product teams with senior hires, and scale customer acquisition. The company aims to establish itself as a Pan-India Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) and further redefine the concept of business phone numbers.

Founded in 2021 by Pradeep Dodle and Nikhil Goenka, Superfone eliminates the need for traditional SIM cards by offering an app-based business phone solution. Its platform integrates essential tools such as CRM, lead management, WhatsApp marketing, and AI-powered agents, addressing the critical communication challenges of over 10 million SMBs in India.

"Securing telecom licenses and this funding round are major milestones in our journey to transform how SMBs communicate and grow," said Pradeep Dodle, CEO. "We're building a generational company and are thrilled to partner with YourNest Venture Capital, whose expertise will propel our vision forward."

Superfone recently obtained a Unified Licence (VNO) for the Karnataka telecom circle and a Pan-India Unified Licence for audio conferencing and voicemail services from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The company plans to expand globally, targeting high-growth markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

"Superfone reimagines the business phone number as a gateway to customer relationships and growth," said Nikhil Goenka, CPTO. "With this funding, we'll enhance enterprise-grade tools and technologies for SMBs, enabling seamless communication and operational efficiency."

With its innovative approach and solid investor backing, Superfone is poised to lead a telecom revolution for SMBs.