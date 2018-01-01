Experts

More From This Topic

This Founder Explains Why Success Isn't the Biggest Valuation or Fastest Growth; It's the People You Help
Project Grow

This Founder Explains Why Success Isn't the Biggest Valuation or Fastest Growth; It's the People You Help

Milestone accomplishments are great, but Sweeten founder Jean Brownhill explains why she finds the most joy in the everyday moments.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
10 Personal Branding Experts to Follow This Year
Project Grow

10 Personal Branding Experts to Follow This Year

Building your personal brand is a great way to help your business stand out.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
The Words From Steve Jobs That Drive This Founder
Project Grow

The Words From Steve Jobs That Drive This Founder

Kellee Johnson, founder of The Ballast Group, chats about the importance of surrounding yourself with experts to build your business.
BizCast | 1 min read
How to Become an Expert in Your Industry
Project Grow

How to Become an Expert in Your Industry

Although it's good to know a little about a lot of things, it's better to know a lot about one thing.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
True Experts, Original Sources and First Principles
Project Grow

True Experts, Original Sources and First Principles

Hit the books, the old ones that is. Discover the foundational knowledge of your field and become a peer of those in the first tier.
Perry Marshall | 4 min read
Best-Selling Author Tim Ferriss Doles Out Business Advice
Project Grow

Best-Selling Author Tim Ferriss Doles Out Business Advice

We asked our Twitter followers: What business conundrums are you facing? Then we sent them to the author of The 4-Hour Workweek.
Adam Bornstein & Jordan Bornstein | 4 min read
Why Real Leaders Don't Pay Attention to Phony Leadership 'Experts'
Project Grow

Why Real Leaders Don't Pay Attention to Phony Leadership 'Experts'

People who do their work as well as they can don't worry about who is the leader and who is the follower.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)
Project Grow

Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)

There are nine categories of problems, and office space isn't one of them.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
For the World to See You as an Authority, You Must First Become One in Your Own Backyard
Project Grow

For the World to See You as an Authority, You Must First Become One in Your Own Backyard

You must master the personal, inner and outer dimensions to become a true authority on something you're passionate about.
Ken Dunn | 6 min read
Third-Party Validation Is Your Secret Weapon to Closing the Deal
Project Grow

Third-Party Validation Is Your Secret Weapon to Closing the Deal

Validation by third-party experts can enhance a new product/service's reputation and credibility.
Adam Aronson | 3 min read
