Eye contact

More From This Topic

Communicating Confidently Can Help You Reach Your Goals
Communication Strategies

Communicating Confidently Can Help You Reach Your Goals

Here are six tips to achieve your objectives both at home and at work.
Arthur Joseph | 3 min read
No Matter What You're Selling, This Strategy Should Do the Trick
Ready for Anything

No Matter What You're Selling, This Strategy Should Do the Trick

Selling has very little to do with what you sell and everything to do with how you sell yourself.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar
Far Out Tech

Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar

Finger-prick glucose tests could soon be a pain of the past. The two mega companies have joined forces to make biosensor-packed smart lenses a reality for diabetes patients.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The 3 Deadly Sins of Networking
Networking

The 3 Deadly Sins of Networking

Avoid these three lethal blunders when meeting and interacting with potential new clients.
Tom Borg | 2 min read
Would Your Product Sell Better If Your Packaging Looked Customers In the Eye?
Packaging

Would Your Product Sell Better If Your Packaging Looked Customers In the Eye?

A new study suggests that making eye contact with the characters or people on a cereal box increases trust and connection with the brand.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.