Fake news
Facebook Removes Fake Accounts Targeting 2018 U.S. Midterms
It's following a similar strategy to the 2016 presidential election.
How to Avoid the Danger Fake News Could Pose to Your Brand
A few 'post-truth' attacks don't have to cause irreparable harm if you enact a strategy of transparency and positivity.
Facebook Wants to Help You Spot Bogus News Stories
Over the next few days, you'll see a banner at the top of your News Feed offering 'tips for spotting false news;' just click 'Learn More' to educate yourself.
Facebook Joins $14 Million Initiative to Fight Fake News
The News Integrity Initiative is aimed at 'helping people make informed judgments about the news they read and share online.'
Sharing Fake News Can Hurt Your Reputation
Mislead the people who trust you, and you've got a world of problems.
Google: Sorry for the Bogus Content in Search Results
Google's featured snippets have claimed that Obama wanted to declare 'martial war' and offered a Monty Python joke as explanation for the color of fire trucks.
Facebook Says It Can't Police All Posts for Racism
There are 'billions' of posts every day, Facebook claims, and it would require a 'wonder machine' to catch every possible instance of abuse.
Snapchat
Snapchat Cracks Down on Objectionable News Stories
Snapchat's Discover section is often full of gossip and clickbait.
Marketing Strategies
Don't Let Marketing Zest Lead You Into the Fake News Morass
If the facts aren't selling your product, you need to improve it.
Media Companies
The Online Media World Is in for a Big Shakeup
If you create content -- and who doesn't -- your world is about to change.
Facebook Is Testing Fake News Filtering Overseas
A trial run in Germany could influence an election and keep Facebook out of trouble.