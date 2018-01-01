Family

How This Cowboy Hat Reminds the CEO of Zenefits That Hard Work Is Always Worth It
Project Grow

How This Cowboy Hat Reminds the CEO of Zenefits That Hard Work Is Always Worth It

When he's not at the office, Jay Fulcher is working at his family's horse ranch. Both take a grueling amount of time and commitment.
Jay Fulcher | 3 min read
How These Co-Founders Balanced Growing Families With an Unexpectedly Fast-Growing Company

How These Co-Founders Balanced Growing Families With an Unexpectedly Fast-Growing Company

One co-founder was pregnant and the other was breastfeeding when Revolution Foods entered a new market and got more than twice as much business as planned.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
This Venezuelan Chef and Winner of 'Chopped' Sought Political Asylum to Pursue Her Entrepreneurial Dreams

This Venezuelan Chef and Winner of 'Chopped' Sought Political Asylum to Pursue Her Entrepreneurial Dreams

She expresses her heritage through cooking in the U.S. and seeks to support other women immigrants who aspire to become business owners.
Adriana Urbina | 4 min read
How to Successfully Prepare Your Family Business for the Next Generation
Family Businesses

How to Successfully Prepare Your Family Business for the Next Generation

Your family business is your pride and joy. Here's how to make sure it stays that way for generations to come.
Chirag Kulkarni | 6 min read
Why Sunday Is the Most Important Day of the Week for Your Wellbeing
Work-Life Balance

Why Sunday Is the Most Important Day of the Week for Your Wellbeing

Your business will benefit when you prioritize time for yourself and the important people in your life.
Ryan Coisson | 7 min read
How This Entrepreneur Repaid His Most Valuable Employee: His Mom
Employees

How This Entrepreneur Repaid His Most Valuable Employee: His Mom

An entrepreneur's mom worked for him for years -- without a salary. When he finally made it, he wanted to give her something she'd love.
Joe Keohane | 3 min read
Thanks to the New Tax Law There's Never Been a Better Time to Hire Your Kid
Taxes

Thanks to the New Tax Law There's Never Been a Better Time to Hire Your Kid

But please, don't put your six-year-old behind the wheel of a forklift, OK?
Gene Marks | 4 min read
What Motivated Jennifer Garner to Become an Entrepreneur in the Food Space
The Digest

What Motivated Jennifer Garner to Become an Entrepreneur in the Food Space

The actress and Save the Children ambassador is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
How the Entrepreneur Behind a Luxury Sleepwear Startup Looks to Her Founder Husband For Mentorship

How the Entrepreneur Behind a Luxury Sleepwear Startup Looks to Her Founder Husband For Mentorship

Ashley and Marc Merrill juggle two businesses and two kids. The couple details how their partnership extends far beyond parenthood.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
My Grandmother Survived the Holocaust. Her Quiet, Gentle Strength Inspired My Entrepreneurial Journey.
Project Grow

My Grandmother Survived the Holocaust. Her Quiet, Gentle Strength Inspired My Entrepreneurial Journey.

Leaving a plum job for the uncertainties of entrepreneurship didn't seem such a scary leap knowing what she overcame.
Eyal Lifshitz | 6 min read

There is a great deal of intersection between an entrepreneur’s work and family life. In order to find a balance between these two important matters, it is crucial to learn when to keep them separate and when it is appropriate to bring them together.  In entrepreneurial endeavors, family can either act as a handicap or an indispensable support system.

