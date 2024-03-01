This Family-Friendly Cruise Could Knock Disney Off Its Pedestal, But It Costs $1,000 a Night — Here's Why The line offers on-board activities and excursions that appeal to adults and kids alike.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Fares aboard the 922-passenger Explora I start at $1,000 per person per night.
  • Its complimentary, year-round staffed kids club, Nautilus Club, hosts children ages six to 17.
  • Families can enjoy off-ship activities like 41-foot super-raft rides around Kona.
entrepreneur daily

Disney Cruise Line is the best cruise line for families, according to U.S. News and World Report.

But for families who want fewer character breakfasts and more fine dining, MSC Group Inc.'s 922-passenger Explora I is making waves, Bloomberg reported.

Image Credit: Anthony Devlin | Getty Images

With fares starting at $1,000 per person per night, the cruise boasts Michelin-starred chefs and four swimming pools across its more than half acre deck, but its major selling point for those with young kids in tow is its complimentary, year-round staffed kids club, Nautilus Club.

Related: Four Seasons Is Launching a Cruise Ship With 95 Suites as Demand for Luxury Cruising Goes 'Off the Charts' — Take a Look at the New Ship

The club hosts children ages six to 17 and is open from 9 a.m. to midnight every day. The counselors, "who speak multiple languages for an international crowd," lead activities and run additional playtimes for kids 3 to 5.

The ship also helps arrange kid-friendly shore excursions enjoyable for parents too, including private tours of Mazatlán in an open-air car or 41-foot super-raft rides around Kona for the "ultimate blend of luxury and adventure," per the company's website.

You won't find any kids menus at the restaurants serving food that's "largely European and indulgent," but they do provide highchairs, according to Bloomberg.

Related: Wealthy Travelers Are Flocking to a New Luxury Cruise Ship With a Rolex Store, Crystal-Infused Water, and a $190 Tasting Menu. See Inside.

"Other cruise lines cater to a wealthy segment of retirees from North America," Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the cruise division of MSC Group, told the outlet. "I want the busy guy in finance who says, 'Dammit, look at this: I can go with my family, I can take a week and enjoy Greece or the Caribbean.'"
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Travel Vacations Cruises News and Trends Disney Family

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

Here's How the Entrepreneur Behind Carvana Got the Idea That's Revolutionizing the Way We Buy Cars

'If nobody thinks you're crazy, you probably aren't on to anything truly novel.'

By Patrick Carone
Health & Wellness

Get Healthy with Jillian Michaels While Her Fitness App Is on Sale for Hundreds Off

Don't let your health and wellness slip through the cracks.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

This Is How Entrepreneurs Can Achieve Financial Fitness

Entrepreneurs aiming for financial fitness, akin to physical training, must focus on bootstrapping — a process of self-funding a business.

By Mohammad Farraj
Starting a Business

This Retiree's Leisurely Side Hustle Makes $66,000 a Year and, 'You Don't Even Need to Go to High School to Do It'

Barbara Hill wanted a flexible, part-time job that would transition well into retirement. Now she mentors younger people who are making over $200,000 a year. Here's her insider's guide to getting started.

By Frances Dodds
By Jonathan Small
Living

This 'Clairvoyant' Thought Exercise Can Help You Make the Right Choice in Just Seconds, Says Google's Former Chief Decision Scientist

Cassie Kozyrkov, leader in decision intelligence and CEO of Data Scientific, delves into effective decision-making and its role amid the rapid advancement of AI.

By Amanda Breen