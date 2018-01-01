FCC
Fascinating Stories
The Story of 'McScam' and Professional Canners: Stories That Fascinated Us This Week
The staff of Entrepreneur.com share the articles we loved from other publications.
Net Neutrality
Here Are the Rules the Government Just Proposed to End Net Neutrality
Read the full text of the order, which would let internet providers create fast lanes and block apps and services.
Broadband
Business Coalition Seeks FCC Approval to Bring 'Wireless Broadband' to Unserved Communities
Federal approval to use a sliver of radio spectrum for high-speed internet could rejuvenate economically stagnate rural economies.
Net Neutrality
How Companies Are Marking the Battle for the Net Protest
On July 12, several organizations and web-based businesses are banding together for an 'Internet-Wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality.'
Net Neutrality
FCC Commissioner: 'Net Neutrality Is Doomed If We're Silent'
Mignon Clyburn wants you to comment starting this Thursday to preserve the Open Internet Order and register public support for net neutrality and a free, open internet.
Entrepreneurship
Tax Cuts Are Not the Help Entrepreneurs Need to Grow the Economy
Lower marginal rates won't create opportunity in impoverished rural towns, but universal access to broadband would.
Online Privacy
3 Reasons Why Privacy Matters to Your Business, Your Brand and Your Future
What are you doing to demonstrate to your customers that their privacy is important to your company?
Net Neutrality
John Oliver Once Again Hilariously Advocates for 'Net Neutrality'
'Last Week Tonight' even created a website so people can easily tell the FCC what they think of internet "fast lanes."
Net Neutrality
FCC Chairman Moves to Eliminate Net Neutrality Regulations
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai circulated a proposal to his fellow commissioners that would reverse a 2015 decision to reclassify broadband as a telecom service, or Title II.
Privacy Concerns
Senate Votes to Reverse FCC Consumer Internet Privacy Rules
The regulations were intended to require more transparency on the part of ISPs.
FCC
FCC Chairman Pledges to Undo Net Neutrality Rules
'The torch at the FCC has been passed to a new generation,' Ajit Pai said.