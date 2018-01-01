FCC

Net Neutrality

Here Are the Rules the Government Just Proposed to End Net Neutrality
Net Neutrality

Here Are the Rules the Government Just Proposed to End Net Neutrality

Read the full text of the order, which would let internet providers create fast lanes and block apps and services.
Kif Leswing | 2 min read
Kif Leswing | 2 min read
Broadband

Business Coalition Seeks FCC Approval to Bring 'Wireless Broadband' to Unserved Communities
Broadband

Business Coalition Seeks FCC Approval to Bring 'Wireless Broadband' to Unserved Communities

Federal approval to use a sliver of radio spectrum for high-speed internet could rejuvenate economically stagnate rural economies.
Brian Hinman | 5 min read
Brian Hinman | 5 min read
Net Neutrality

How Companies Are Marking the Battle for the Net Protest
Net Neutrality

How Companies Are Marking the Battle for the Net Protest

On July 12, several organizations and web-based businesses are banding together for an 'Internet-Wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality.'
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Net Neutrality

FCC Commissioner: 'Net Neutrality Is Doomed If We're Silent'
Net Neutrality

FCC Commissioner: 'Net Neutrality Is Doomed If We're Silent'

Mignon Clyburn wants you to comment starting this Thursday to preserve the Open Internet Order and register public support for net neutrality and a free, open internet.
Rob Marvin | 8 min read
Rob Marvin | 8 min read
Entrepreneurship

Tax Cuts Are Not the Help Entrepreneurs Need to Grow the Economy
Entrepreneurship

Tax Cuts Are Not the Help Entrepreneurs Need to Grow the Economy

Lower marginal rates won't create opportunity in impoverished rural towns, but universal access to broadband would.
Micha Kaufman | 5 min read
Micha Kaufman | 5 min read
Online Privacy

3 Reasons Why Privacy Matters to Your Business, Your Brand and Your Future
Online Privacy

3 Reasons Why Privacy Matters to Your Business, Your Brand and Your Future

What are you doing to demonstrate to your customers that their privacy is important to your company?
David Gorodyansky | 5 min read
David Gorodyansky | 5 min read
Net Neutrality

John Oliver Once Again Hilariously Advocates for 'Net Neutrality'
Net Neutrality

John Oliver Once Again Hilariously Advocates for 'Net Neutrality'

'Last Week Tonight' even created a website so people can easily tell the FCC what they think of internet "fast lanes."
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Net Neutrality

FCC Chairman Moves to Eliminate Net Neutrality Regulations
Net Neutrality

FCC Chairman Moves to Eliminate Net Neutrality Regulations

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai circulated a proposal to his fellow commissioners that would reverse a 2015 decision to reclassify broadband as a telecom service, or Title II.
Chloe Albanesius | 6 min read
Chloe Albanesius | 6 min read
Privacy Concerns

Senate Votes to Reverse FCC Consumer Internet Privacy Rules
Privacy Concerns

Senate Votes to Reverse FCC Consumer Internet Privacy Rules

The regulations were intended to require more transparency on the part of ISPs.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
FCC

FCC Chairman Pledges to Undo Net Neutrality Rules
FCC

FCC Chairman Pledges to Undo Net Neutrality Rules

'The torch at the FCC has been passed to a new generation,' Ajit Pai said.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
